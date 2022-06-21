ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

By Bryan Shawver
1011now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a...

www.1011now.com

1011now.com

Person airlifted after rollover crash south of Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was airlifted from the scene of a rollover crash in northeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. The call came in after 9 p.m. of a vehicle that had rolled into a field, just west of 162nd & Fletcher. A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Tiny house takes a tumble on road near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tiny house took a tumble Thursday morning while being hauled by a truck north of Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver was hauling the oversize load without a permit on the West Raymond Road bridge over North Oak Creek around 10:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Motorcycle crash on I-80 in Omaha kills one woman

OMAHA, Neb. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-80 West Thursday evening near the I-L-Q exit has died, according to Omaha police. Witnesses told officers that 53-year-old Tabitha Barker was with a group of other riders who were merging onto I-680 North. Officers say Barker missed the...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Vacant Lincoln House Fire Intentionally Set

Investigators say a fire inside a house near 11th and Furnas Avenue around 7:00 Tuesday morning was deliberately set. “The home was vacant and had been for some time,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. “Overgrown brush around the residence. We had to actually cut through some of that brush to get a ladder to the roof.”
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Motorcyclist Who Dies In Omaha Interstate Crash Identified

A motorcyclist dies after missing an off-ramp on westbound I-80 in Omaha Thursday evening. Omaha Police accident investigators say witnesses told them 53-year old Tabitha Barker of Omaha lost control of the motorcycle when trying to take the off-ramp from 80 to northbound I-680. Police say she was with a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth man killed in collision north of town

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County authorities are investigating a fatal traffic accident Wednesday night north of Plattsmouth on Bay Road. Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports that 61-year-old Robert W. Benoit, Jr. of rural Plattsmouth was eastbound in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup when he crossed the centerline. Miles Poppleton, age 15, of rural Plattsmouth, was westbound in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Fire & Rescue battles a house fire near Roper Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire just east of Roper Park on Tuesday morning. People were asked to avoid the area around Furnas Avenue and North 11th Street while crews finished working on the blaze. The house was abandoned, but officials have told...
LINCOLN, NE
hamburgreporter.com

Two die in I-29 accident

Two Omaha-area teens were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 Saturday night near Percival. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus lost control and struck a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossmann, 20, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Seward County man killed by train near Friend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Seward County man was killed Tuesday after his truck was hit by a train near Friend, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 5:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office says. First responders arrived and found 38-year-old Aaron Rathje dead...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln City Council Chair Cited For DUI Following Injury Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–The chairperson of the Lincoln City Council has been cited and released for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in west Lincoln late Tuesday evening. According to a Lincoln Police incident report released to KFOR News early Wednesday afternoon, a car driven by 63-year-old Tammy...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Seward County man dead after train collides with truck

SALINE COUNTY, NE — Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a train near Friend Tuesday evening. The Saline County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Aaron Rathje from rural Seward was killed in the crash. Police say he was driving on County Road 800 and entered the railroad crossing north of HWY 6 in Saline County. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train heading east struck Rathje's truck.
SALINE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha man taken into custody for shooting that injured 3 people

OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting outside of an Omaha bar Saturday, according to law enforcement. Raushod Johnson was arrested for three counts of second-degree felony assault and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Auto Thefts, Larcenies Reported in Northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–At least two auto thefts and two larcenies from auto cases between Sunday night and Monday morning in portions of northeast Lincoln are under investigation. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the first report was a stolen vehicle taken from an area just north of 87th and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Fire in downtown Omaha building under investigation

(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Burger King in Omaha robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspect

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect after a Burger King was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. The robbery happened around 11:04 p.m. near 42nd and D streets, according to authorities. Police said the male suspect went up to the drive-thru window, then entered a nearby...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Fugitive arrested following brief standoff in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on a weapons and drug related warrant was arrested Wednesday afternoon with the help of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit, Lincoln Police and U.S. Marshals. Around noon, officers were tipped off that 38-year-old Andrew Burnham was at a trailer home...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LSO: Two teens hurt in ATV crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash from Monday night. LSO says it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 40th & West Denton Road, outside of southwest Lincoln. Deputies say were called to the scene, after two...
LINCOLN, NE

