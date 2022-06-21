Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was airlifted from the scene of a rollover crash in northeastern Lancaster County Thursday night. The call came in after 9 p.m. of a vehicle that had rolled into a field, just west of 162nd & Fletcher. A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tiny house took a tumble Thursday morning while being hauled by a truck north of Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver was hauling the oversize load without a permit on the West Raymond Road bridge over North Oak Creek around 10:45 a.m.
OMAHA, Neb. — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on I-80 West Thursday evening near the I-L-Q exit has died, according to Omaha police. Witnesses told officers that 53-year-old Tabitha Barker was with a group of other riders who were merging onto I-680 North. Officers say Barker missed the...
Investigators say a fire inside a house near 11th and Furnas Avenue around 7:00 Tuesday morning was deliberately set. “The home was vacant and had been for some time,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. “Overgrown brush around the residence. We had to actually cut through some of that brush to get a ladder to the roof.”
PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County authorities are investigating a fatal traffic accident Wednesday night north of Plattsmouth on Bay Road. Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports that 61-year-old Robert W. Benoit, Jr. of rural Plattsmouth was eastbound in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup when he crossed the centerline. Miles Poppleton, age 15, of rural Plattsmouth, was westbound in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler.
Two Omaha-area teens were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 Saturday night near Percival. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus lost control and struck a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossmann, 20, of Omaha.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Seward County man was killed Tuesday after his truck was hit by a train near Friend, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 5:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office says. First responders arrived and found 38-year-old Aaron Rathje dead...
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–The chairperson of the Lincoln City Council has been cited and released for DUI and negligent driving, following a crash in west Lincoln late Tuesday evening. According to a Lincoln Police incident report released to KFOR News early Wednesday afternoon, a car driven by 63-year-old Tammy...
OMAHA, Neb. — A 26-year-old man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting outside of an Omaha bar Saturday, according to law enforcement. Raushod Johnson was arrested for three counts of second-degree felony assault and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 21)–At least two auto thefts and two larcenies from auto cases between Sunday night and Monday morning in portions of northeast Lincoln are under investigation. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the first report was a stolen vehicle taken from an area just north of 87th and...
(Omaha, NE) -- A fire in a downtown Omaha building is under investigation. The Omaha Fire Department says just before 10:00 Monday morning, crews were dispatched to a fire alarm sounding in the area of 17th & Douglas Streets. OFD says when crews arrived in the area, they began investigating the lower parking levels and tunnels of the Brandeis Parking garage for the source of the alarm. Fire investigators say a few minutes later, an Automatic Fire Detections Signal was dispatched to an adjoining building address, 203 South 18th Street.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for a suspect after a Burger King was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night. The robbery happened around 11:04 p.m. near 42nd and D streets, according to authorities. Police said the male suspect went up to the drive-thru window, then entered a nearby...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man wanted on a weapons and drug related warrant was arrested Wednesday afternoon with the help of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit, Lincoln Police and U.S. Marshals. Around noon, officers were tipped off that 38-year-old Andrew Burnham was at a trailer home...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV crash from Monday night. LSO says it happened a little after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 40th & West Denton Road, outside of southwest Lincoln. Deputies say were called to the scene, after two...
