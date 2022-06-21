LIV 230 Now Open – LIV 261 Remains Closed

It’s the first day of summer and many parts of mid-Missouri have the temperatures to prove it. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8:00 p.m. for Randolph, Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 90s, with a heat index of 105 possible. The Weather Service says the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urges residents to check on their relatives and neighbors.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO