Chillicothe, MO

LIV 230 Now Open – LIV 261 Remains Closed

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA culvert that had washed out on LIV 230, east of the Green Hills Golf Course...

kchi.com

kchi.com

Field School Sold To Grand River Multi-Purpose Center

The Field School Property will become the Grand River Multi-purpose Center after the new school addition is complete. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the Board approved the sale of the property. Wiebers says the sale contract locks everything in until the sale is finalized when the district moves to the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Parking Lot Damage At High School Parking Lot

Work on the turf at Litton Stadium resulted in some damage in the Chillicothe High School parking lot. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers explains the damage. Wiebers says they may also use some of the funds raised in the sale of the turf to help with the repairs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Local Briefs: Thursday, June 23, 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Revenue announced last week the closing of the license office in Grant City, 101 W. Third St. The final day of operations will be July 15. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the state department of revenue....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kchi.com

Surplus To Be Sold At Auction

Items from Grand River Technical School and a bit of turf have been declared surplus and will be offered to the public. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says a few items will be sold through the on-line auctions. Wiebers says the turf removed at Litton Stadium will also be sold. An...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 89 calls for service Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 10:55 am, Subject calling to report what was believed to be gunshots in the area of the 10 block of Fifteenth Street. Officers checked area and unable to locate the source. Believed may have been in the County. County advised.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kjluradio.com

Heat advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri Tuesday; storms possible tonight

It’s the first day of summer and many parts of mid-Missouri have the temperatures to prove it. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from noon to 8:00 p.m. for Randolph, Saline, Howard, Pettis and Cooper Counties. Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid to high 90s, with a heat index of 105 possible. The Weather Service says the high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urges residents to check on their relatives and neighbors.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

CMU Tree Program Reduces Outages

In the recent storms that knocked out power to about 150 Chillicothe customers, CMU Director Matt Hopper says he credits that to the Electric Department’s Tree Trimming program in keeping the problem from being much bigger. He says by trimming on a regular schedule, they reduce the problems with...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Sunshine yellow found in Missouri plants, birds

For the naturalists with the Missouri Department of Conservation, yellow is warmth on the face. For native plant gardeners, you may think that the end of summer is the “yellow season.” But in June there are coreopsis waving in the wind. “There is also one member of Missouri’s...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Alan Ray Nibarger

Alan Ray Nibarger, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan was born the son of Glen Richard and Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger on February 26, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Beth Ann Cox on January 10, 1988, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2012. Alan worked as a truck driver for 36 years, most recently for W.D. 63 Transport of Queen City, Missouri. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Alan enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, playing darts, shooting pool, and spending time with his family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants was Arrested in Livingston County on Thursday

A Chillicothe wanted on outstanding warrants was arrested in Livingston County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 10:46 A.M. they arrested 53-year-old Patrick W. Evans who was wanted on both a Livingston County warrant for resisting an officer and a Chillicothe Police Department warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested On Warrants

A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers on Livingston County and Chillicothe warrants. Troopers arrested 53-year-old Patrick W Evans at about 10:45 am on a Chillicothe warrant for alleged no insurance and a Livingston County warrant for alleged resisting an officer. Evans was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Recent Bookings At Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail

Two recent bookings are in the report from the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Sheriff Steve Cox says:. 34-year-old Christopher Allen Clinton was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Sunday, by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged 3rd degree Assault. Bond was set at $2,500. 25-year-old Dalton Robert Declue-Holt...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Turf Replacement At Litton Stadium

The turf at the new Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium was recently removed in preparation for replacing it with new turf. Chillicothe High School Principal and Athletic Director Dan Nagel says the turf typically has a life of around 10 years and that is how long the stadium has been open. Nagel says the old turf was showing signs of wear.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle strikes Hedrick Medical Center clinic building

Chillicothe Police investigated an injury accident Monday morning where a vehicle struck the side of Hedrick Medical Center. Police said an attempt was being made to park the vehicle, but the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle went forward and struck the wall of the hospital on the side of the medical clinic.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Police Handle Threat At Hedrick Medical Center

Hedrick Medical Center was on lock-down Wednesday after receiving a threat against a doctor who works at the hospital. Police investigated the threat and a warrant was issued for a 52-year-old male of Norborne. With further investigation and working with the Hospital, on Wednesday, the man was located and arrested...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Teen Hurt in I-35 Accident

A 16-year-old Lathrop girl was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 in Clay County Wednesday evening. According to the accident report the 16-year-old was driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on I-35 at the 30.8 mile marker in Clay County at 6:22 P.M. when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The Jeep came back onto the roadway and began skidding before going off the right side of the highway surface.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports two arrested in one of the largest drug busts in county history

During a follow-up investigation on June 20th, Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports that one of the county’s largest drug arrests was made. Caldwell County deputies arrested 37-year-old Seth Petersohn of Grain Valley and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Cloyde of Independence. They were accused of possessing large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. They were also accused of possessing marijuana, oxycodone, and drug paraphernalia.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Silver Alert cancelled for missing Maysville man

UPDATE: The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Joseph Florez, he was located safe. (MAYSVILLE, Mo.) The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangers Silver Alert for a missing adult after he left the Sunset Nursing Home on foot. The missing person's name is 62-year-old...
MAYSVILLE, MO

