Apple Seeks Automotive Software Engineer In China: What's Going On?

By Shanthi Rexaline
 3 days ago
A recent job posting on Apple Inc. AAPL for an automotive position in China has sparked fresh conversations around the tech giant's interest in China's lucrative auto sector.

Cupertino is looking to hire an auto software engineer in China, EV-focused new site CnEVPost reported, citing a post on the company's local language website. The advertised position is for the role of "Car Experience Partner Engineer," based in Beijing, Shanghai, or Shenzhen.

The job description said it is a hybrid role between engineering and program managing, wherein the person will be responsible for providing technical design and development guidance and handling certification records across Car Experience programs such as CarPlay and car keys in Wallet.

The person should also be facilitating communication between Apple and global automotive industry engineering, it added.

The development is seen as a step in Apple's attempts to become a supplier to China, the world's largest automotive market, the report noted.

The timing of the job posting suggests Apple could be looking to market its CarPlay vision to local car producers, Apple Insider said.

The improved CarPlay can more than just control Apple apps and can potentially replace a car's instrument clusters, radio and temperature controls. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman had said earlier he doesn't expect the new CarPlay system to be on public roads until 2024.

Apple could be apparently looking to test waters in China in a bid to make its CarPlay experience available to Chinese automakers and other global automakers operating in the country.

Price Action: In premarket trading Tuesday, Apple shares were trading 2.27% higher at $134.55, according to Benzinga Pro data

