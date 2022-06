Cardington native Reece White was back in Morrow County in mid-May as part of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s IMSA WeatherTeck SportsCar Championship. White works with Hardpoint Motorsports and its car that ran in the Mid-Ohio 120 race that ran in support of the IMSA WeatherTech race during the May 13-15 event. Sponsoring the car is Racing to End Alzheimer’s — a charity that White takes personally, as his grandmother, Pat Ebert, has the disease.

MORROW COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO