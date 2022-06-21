ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

2022 Claw Down winners announced!

By JANE CARPENTER, News Contributor
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its ninth annual Claw Down, held at The Shipyard in Boothbay Harbor on June 16. Nine chefs competed in the event which showcases Maine’s popular crustacean. Chamber Executive Director Lisa Walby said 250 tickets were sold for the Chamber fundraiser. In...

www.boothbayregister.com

