Thibodaux, LA

John "Jack" Becker, Jr.

 3 days ago

John "Jack" Bruere' Becker, Jr., 79 , died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:18 AM. Born October 26, 1942, he was a native of St. Charles Missouri and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Monday,...

Eddie Paul Hebert

Eddie Paul Hebert, 75, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Choupic, Louisiana passed away on June 20, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay, Louisiana from 8:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
Danny Paul Ferreira, Sr.

Danny “Little Mogie” Ferreira Sr., 68, a native and resident of St. Charles Community, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. He is survived by his sons, Danny “DJ” Ferreira Jr. (Wendy), and Dennis Ferreira (Renee); daughter, Candida Ferreira; grandchildren, Olivia Ferreira, Eli Ferreira, Sophie Hebert, and Breanna Williams; one brother, Manuel “Mogie” Ferreira, Jr.; and nephews, Scott (Summer) Ferreira, Rusty (Teri) Ferreira, and Nicholas Ferreira.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Roland John Boudreaux

Roland “RJ” Boudreaux, age 81,went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. RJ is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Stella Boudreaux. His daughters, Rita Gros (Farrell), Julie Ordoyne (Mike), Stephanie Boudreaux, Karla Harrison (George), His brother Jessie Boudreaux, Sister, Mae Ann Cedotal (Calvin), Grandchildren, Byron Gautreaux (Chelsea), Keli Clement (Derek), Kayla Martin (Blake), Kristi Flores (Josh), Sid Thibodaux (Raven), April Gros, Hope Thibodaux (Derick), Toby Thibodaux (Teresa), Kain Harrison, Great Grandchildren, Izabella Clement, Laila Clement, Wesley Gautreaux, Elliot Martin and Alec Thibodaux.
THIBODAUX, LA
Alcide Joseph Thibodeaux

Alcide “Jeff” Thibodeaux, 88, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on June 19, 2022. He is survived by his two sons. Bryan Paul Thibodeaux (Stacy), Lance Wade Thibodeaux, daughter Geraldine Lee, grand daughter, Amber Chiasson, Frannie Boudreaux, grandsons, Edwin Mobley Jr., Kim Chiasson (Poncho), great grandchildren, Cody, Jaron, Tracy, Anna, Alexis, Adian, Chance, .
THIBODAUX, LA
Saint Joseph, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Obituaries
Thibodaux, LA
Thibodaux, LA
Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin

Mildred LeBoeuf Chauvin, 99, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6:53pm. Mildred was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA on Saturday,...
CHAUVIN, LA
Julius Paul Falgoust

Julius P Falgoust “Juno” 61, a native of and resident of Vacherie, Louisiana passed away on June 21, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Victory Assembly of God, Vacherie, Louisiana from 8:00 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Vacherie, Louisiana.
VACHERIE, LA
Allison Griffin

Allison Griffin, 44, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Private services will be held on a later date. She is survived by her children, Zoey Moorman and Lennon Bye; mother, Anna Griffin; and brothers, Dwayne Griffin (Sandy) and Leroy “Buddy” Griffin, Jr. (Tania).
HOUMA, LA
Richard White Frye

Richard White Frye, 85, a native of Dawn, TX and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 surrounded by his daughters. He is survived by his loving daughters, Laton Ledet (Arlen), Danielle Boudreaux, Nichelle Frye (Matthew Casse), and Cristina Frye (Thomas); grandchildren, Sandra Wiemann, Dr. Charlotte Wiemann, Timothy Wiemann, Jr., Grace Boudreaux, Alyse Boudreaux, Alexandra Tucker, and Haleigh Crochet; and great-grandchildren, Addison Lyons, Timothy Wiemann, III, MacKenzie McElroy, Bronson Tucker, Nicolas Tucker, Patsie Tucker, and Patrick Scott.
HOUMA, LA
Mary Chatagnier

Mary Aline Bourgeois Chatagnier, 69, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM. Born September 26, 1952 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Napoleonville. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 form 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Burton Fusilier, Jr.

Burton Fusilier, Jr., 42, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 8:00 AM until funeral time at 10:00 AM at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church 412 Railroad Ave., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
Thibodaux Rec. to hosts summer 2022 Basketball Clinic

The Thibodaux Recreation Department is excited to announce its Summer 2022 Basketball Clinic will kick off on Monday, June 27. The clinic is open to boys of all ages, and will cover the fundamentals of basketball. Participants will learn techniques and participate in drills to further develop their skills in...
THIBODAUX, LA
Join Houma First United Methodist for Adventure Island VBS

Houma First United Methodist Church will host a free Adventure Island Vacation Bible School beginning Sunday, July 10, through Thursday, July 14. The program is accepting registration for children ages 3, to children exiting fifth grade. All toddlers must be potty trained. The Houma First United Methodist Church VBS will...
HOUMA, LA
RUNAWAY TEEN: Malorie Elise Albert

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Malorie Elise Albert of Thibodaux. Malorie was last seen by a family member on June 21, 2022 at approximately 5:30 p.m., getting into a white Toyota Highlander, driven by a young white male with a beard. She had left her residence in the 500 block of Saint Charles Street in Thibodaux and was wearing black shorts and a gray t-shirt with the Nicholls Logo and possibly carrying a light blue backpack. Anyone with information on Malorie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thibodaux Police Department at 985-446-5021 or dial 9-1-1.
THIBODAUX, LA
Local Delegation Shares 2022 Legslative Regular Session Updates

Our Local delegation Senator Bret Allain, Senator Mike Fesi, Representative Beryl Amedee, Representative, and Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue shared 2022 Regular Legislative Session updates at the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce General Membership Luncheon yesterday. Senator Allain specifically shared monies allotted to the...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Flag retirement ceremony pays respect and teaches scouts

Local Boy and Cub Scouts of America Troop hosted a flag retirement ceremony alongside the Houma Terrebonne Marine Corps League Det. 475, receiving assistance from both state and local law enforcement. The ceremony was held on Friday, June 17, to teach scouts how to properly dispose of an American flag. Deputies from Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with Louisiana State Police from LSP Troop C to assist with the disposal.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Lafourche Parish Community Action accepting registration for summer program

The Lafourche Parish Government Office of Community Action is accepting registration for its 2022 Summer Program. Registration is open to children in grades first through eighth, and will be held at the Kingdom Impact Global Worship Center. The camp will feature sports and interactive activities, and will take place from July 11 – July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RUNAWAY TEEN: Dru Desilver

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Dru Desilver of School Lane in Chackbay. Desilver left the residence without permission at around 2 a.m. on June 22, 2022. She is described as 5’0” tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with red hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with denim shorts and yellow Crocs clogs. Anyone with information on Desilver’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Houma girls' soccer team brings home Championship at Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament

“Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships” is a quote a team of young athletes in Terrebonne Parish has lived and played by for over half a decade. The Lady Wolfpack are a U10 youth recreational soccer team composed of 12 girls between the ages of 9-10, under the Houma-Terrebonne Soccer Association. They’ve dedicated themselves to their sport by perfecting their skills, attending soccer camps, training at Texas A&M University, and participating in programs at Nicholls State University. At the close of their final season as a recreational team, the Lady Wolf Pack were crowned champions of the 2022 Disney ESPN World Wide of Sports Memorial Day Soccer Tournament.
HOUMA, LA
Walker Woman Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On June 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Kristen Taylor of Walker. The preliminary investigation revealed Taylor was traveling north on LA Hwy 308...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

