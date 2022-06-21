ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read Rolls Royce's One-Of-Its-Kind Attempt To Beat Inflation

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • Rolls Royce Holdings plc RYCEY doled out £2,000 ($2,458) to ~70% of its U.K. staff to beat the inflation in a first-of-its-kind move, Reuters reports.
  • The economy battled inflation and has aggravated by the labor crisis, supply chain disruptions, post-Brexit, and Ukraine crisis after an initial rebound from the pandemic.
  • Rolls Royce looked to offer the sum to 11,000 shopfloor workers and 3,000 junior managers mainly based at its Derby and Bristol sites, BBC reports.
  • Rolls-Royce also offered a 4% pay hike dated to March to 11,000 U.K. shopfloor workers.
  • Three thousand workers would receive the cash in August. The other 11,000 would get the sum when the union approved the deal.
  • Last May, regulators had warned against another 40% increase in household energy bills in Britain in October.
  • Rolls-Royce returned to profit in 2021 post-pandemic after cutting 9,000 jobs. It earned $152.20 million profit in 2021 and looked to be “modestly” cash positive for the year ahead.
  • The proposed 4% salary hike and bonus will cost Rolls-Royce ~$55 million in 2022.
  • Recently, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned against a sharp wage hike fueling further inflation.
  • U.K. gas prices rose 53.5%, and electricity prices were up 95.5% in April versus a year earlier, Fortune reports.
  • High oil prices also triggered consumer prices while the average British salary dropped 1.2%.
  • Companies worldwide have started trimming their workforce and scaling down to reduce their capital expenditure amid the global macro uncertainties.
  • Price Action: RYCEY shares closed at $1.12 on Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

