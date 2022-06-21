ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Warriors' Klay Thompson has sloppy title parade in SF as he drops ring, accidentally lays out fan

By Gabe Lehman
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Klay's earned the right to get a sloppy. And boy did he take advantage of that...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 10

Crystal BigOl'PrettyGurl Williams
2d ago

Leave Klay alone! He probably never thought he'd have a moment like the last time they won! Kudos Klay! You came back. You saw and y'all conquered!!!

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral

The Golden State Warriors players had a lot of fun during Monday’s championship parade, and it appears that their celebrations went well into the night. It also seems like Andrew Wiggins had much more fun than his other teammates. A highly-suspicious photo of the Warriors All-Star is currently making its rounds on social media. One […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victory Parade#The Warriors#Nba#Basketball#Sports
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Stephen And Ayesha Curry Party Hard At Championship Parade

Stephen Curry was the man of the hour at the Golden State Warriors championship parade held in the Bay Area after the Warriors clinched their 4th championship in 8 years with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Coach Steve Kerr. Curry won his first Finals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s true feelings on Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan-like promise

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but gush at Klay Thompson’s Michael Jordan declaration for him after they won the 2022 NBA Championship. To recall after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Thompson said that he’ll never play for another coach again. The sharpshooter even went as far as to saying he’s going “full Michael Jordan,” referencing the Chicago Bulls legend’s declaration that he’d just retire if the franchise don’t bring back Phil Jackson after the 1997-98 season–which he did.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Believes Kevin Durant Is Angry With The Brooklyn Nets, Not Kyrie Irving: "If I'm KD And The Brooklyn Nets Don't Get This Deal Done With Kyrie Irving... I Want Out Fast. I'm Getting The Hell Up Out Of Brooklyn."

The Brooklyn Nets are going through a bit of an uncertain stretch now, not even 2 years after they assembled a superteam that was supposed to bring them a championship. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were joined by James Harden but they haven't even been able to make a deep playoff run, with injuries, Irving's antics off the court, and Harden leaving all affecting their ability to win consistently.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Chugs Expensive Tequila At Wild Post-Parade Party

The party in the Bay Area clearly didn't stop when the Warriors' parade ended Monday afternoon ... cause Steph Curry hit up a club afterward -- and SLUGGED tequila straight from the bottle!!. The NBA Finals MVP was caught on video downing Clase Azul -- some very pricey booze --...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors 'working to trade' No. 28 pick in NBA draft

That’s what many Warriors fans certainly are thinking to themselves after the Dubs won their fourth championship in the last eight years last Thursday and then celebrated with a championship parade on Monday. But yes, the draft is already here and the Warriors have the No. 28 pick in the first round, along with the No. 51 and No. 57 picks in the second round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy