Nearly 40 dogs to arrive at Rhode Island SPCA

Every Wednesday, Fun 107 shines the spotlight on a local animal that needs to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday is a special cause that is near and dear to morning show co-host Maddie Levine, so that is why she spearheaded it when she arrived two years ago. When Maddie takes...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island General Assembly passed a bill on Thursday that would allow K-9 officers to receive emergency medical treatment if they are injured at a scene. “Police dogs are some of the most loyal, untiring public servants there are. They protect and serve the...
If you’re in search of the best hamburger in Massachusetts, you will need to jump on the Mass Pike and head west. Reader’s Digest is out with its list of “The Best Burger in Every State” and White Hut in West Springfield is tops in Massachusetts.
PORTSMOUTH, R.I.(WLNE) — In 177 days, all firearms in Rhode Island exceeding 10 rounds per magazine will have to be reconfigured, sold out-of-state, or turned into authorities. A bill limiting magazine capacity to 10 rounds was signed into law, alongside two other gun regulation bills. “When I heard the...
A Cranston mother is fighting back against a change made by the state to swap bus stops for bus depots for certain students, forcing her 12-year-old son to walk across busy roads to catch a ride to school. “Any child that is part of a private school, a parochial school,...
NEWTON, Mass. — The thin wire bristles on some grill brushes don't look like much — that is until you eat one. That's what Jeffrey Czaplinski said happened to him after his family hosted an outdoor barbecue. "We had a great time," he said. "Got compliments on the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bills to make license plates for three non-profit organizations available to Rhode Island drivers will be voted on by the General Assembly on Thursday. If the vote passes then drivers can order plates with $20 of each order going to the Atlantic Shark Institute, Friends...
Two iconic Rhode Island restaurants have teamed up for an epic food swap. Iggy’s Doughboys -- with locations in Warwick and Narragansett -- and Blackie's in Smithfield will be swapping two of their most popular offerings — for a short time only. “Iggy’s and Blackie’s have partnered to...
All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
Now that marijuana has been legalized in Rhode Island, police departments across the state are focused on getting high drivers off the roads. Because there’s no breathalyzer test to immediately determine whether someone is under the influence of marijuana, police departments use a different tool, drug recognition experts, or DREs.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Connecticut man was arrested in Dartmouth on Sunday after he allegedly threw drinks at Dunkin’ employees and pulled a gun inside of the store. Police said that 19-year-old Zachary Nordstrom, of Dayville, was charged with two counts of assault and batter, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.
You'll find it on the Cape. If crowded beaches aren’t your thing, there are secret beaches worth seeking out across the U.S., and one of the best is in Massachusetts, according to Southern Living magazine. The publication named Bound Brook Island Beach in Wellfleet among the 20 best secret...
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
An avian flu outbreak is spreading across Massachusetts, causing hundreds of birds to die, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game. The announcement comes two days after hundreds of dead cormorants washed up across Martha’s Vineyard — birds that were also suspected of being affected by the avian flu.
In 2019, the National Park Service bestowed an unusual honor on Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut when it recognized the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed as part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Systems. The official status recognizes the rivers’ cultural, recreational, scenic and environmental value and adds an extra level of...
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced that survey work of the state-owned Curran Lower Reservoir dam in Cranston is expected to begin this month. The dam, built in 1950, is deemed to be deemed a high-hazard structure that is in an unsafe condition, according to DEM’s...
Comments / 4