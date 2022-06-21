ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

Body And Mind Amends Seaside Cannabis Dispensary Purchase Agreement

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntox4_0gHCqugs00

Body and Mind Inc. BAMM BMMJ provided an update on the first amendment to the Seaside dispensary purchase agreement.

The company, though its wholly owned subsidiary, DEP Nevada, Inc., executed definitive agreements to purchase the Reef dispensary in Seaside California on November 30, 2021 and has been operating the dispensary since December 1st, 2021.

The transaction has been amended to reduce the cash purchase price from $2.5 million to $1.25 million. The company will issue $1.25 million worth of shares of the company's common stock based on the 10-day VWAP on the ten consecutive trading days prior to June 17, 2022 being the "effective date" of the first amendment and subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The company also agreed to issue additional shares of common stock equal to the difference between the amount of the shares of common stock of the company that were issued on December 3, 2021 (the "MIPA #2 Shares") and the amount of shares of common stock that would have been issued had the 10-day VWAP for the MIPA #2 shares been calculated as of the effective date of the first amendment. Additionally, on the date that is eighteen months following the effective date of the first amendment, the company will issue $100,000 worth of shares to the sellers based on the 10-Day VWAP and subject to compliance with the policies of the CSE, calculated as of the additional share issuance date.

Furthermore, the company has agreed to issue $300,000 worth of shares of common stock in advance of the working capital true-up payment outlined in the original agreement. If the actual working capital is less than $nil, then then purchase price will be reduced by such amount and the additional true-up shares will be forfeited and cancelled.

If the actual working capital is greater than $nil and the additional true-up shares are sufficient to cover the difference, then all or a portion of the additional true-up shares will be delivered to the sellers. If the additional true-up shares are insufficient to cover the difference owing by DEP to the sellers, then the additional true-up shares will be delivered to the sellers and the company will issue additional shares of common stock to cover any shortfall.

"The combination of our recent debt extension, pausing our Michigan cultivation and reduced cash payment for the Seaside dispensary are designed to strengthen the Body and Mind balance sheet for future development," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "We continue to focus on our cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations as we expand our brand and wholesale business and develop new strains and innovative products."

Q3 Periodic Report and Earnings Update

The company anticipates filing its Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 after market on June 21, 2022 with a Q3 earnings call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 21, 2022.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cookies' CBD Products Now Available In Austria, Parallel & Texas Original Each Open New Stores

Parallel To Open Another Surterra Wellness Store In Florida. Parallel is opening a second Surterra Wellness medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando. Located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options, the new store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 23.
ORLANDO, FL
Benzinga

Ultimate Sports Enters Negotiations To Acquire A Licensed Cannabis Producer In Colombia

Ultimate Sports, Inc. USPS entered into negotiations to acquire Sannabis S.A.S., a Colombian cannabis company. Sannabis, and affiliated companies, hold all four cannabis licenses: seed use, THC-cultivation, non-THC (hemp)-cultivation, and fabrication/export. Ultimate Sports, Inc. will acquire Sannabis S.A.S. and initiate a name change at closing. View Systems, Inc. VSYM, developer...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Nextleaf To Launch THC-O As An Excise Tax-Free Alternative To Delta-9-THC

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L provided an update on its specialty molecules division, specifically the company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada research license in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Michigan State
City
Seaside, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Benzinga

Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

A Kremlin spokesman laughed off rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports. What Happened: Kremlin diplomat Dmitry Peskov dismissed Putin's grueling health condition rumors after NBC News' Keir Simmons pointed out a recent clip in an interview showing the Russian President "limping, shaking and gripping a table," The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

A New Study Analyzes U.S. State Approaches To Cannabis Licensing

A new study conducted by economic researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provided a systematic analysis of the current licensing strategies taken by all states that have passed medical cannabis laws and adult-use recreational cannabis laws. The study published in the International Journal of Drug Policy showed data on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Cannabis Cultivation#Amends#Dep Nevada Inc#Cse
Benzinga

Putin Threatens To Deploy New Satan II Nuclear Missile That Can Reach UK In 3 Minutes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to launch the new Satan II nuclear missile, as the Ukraine war now drags on for four months. What Happened: Putin, while hosting military academy graduates at a lavish ceremony in Kremlin on Tuesday, said that Russia would continue to boost its military capabilities to fill the gaps suffered by its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, The Telegraph reported.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Prediction Of Volkswagen Overtaking Tesla By 2024

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed a recent Bloomberg Intelligence forecast that estimates Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could become the top electric vehicle maker by 2024. What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who heads the world’s largest electric vehicle company, said he does not agree with the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy