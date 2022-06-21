ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers honor Black Civil War veterans with memorial unveiling in Ypsilanti

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI, MI (MPRN)— Some Michigan lawmakers gathered with community members in Ypsilanti Monday afternoon to unveil a monument to the state’s Black Civil War veterans. The memorial is located at the city’s Highland Cemetery, where many of those soldiers are buried. That includes Elias Samuel Rouse,...

