Fun things to do in Logan County

Lincoln Community Theatre - 'Arsenic and Old Lace'

Where: Lincoln Community High School Auditorium, 1000 Railer Way, Lincoln

Details: An uproarious farce on plays involving murder, "Arsenic and Old Lace" is a favorite for theater lovers.

Pride Celebration

When: 2 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26

Where: Logan County Fairgrounds

Details: Enjoy family friendly activities that include bouncy houses, face paintings, yard games, arts and crafts and vendors. There will be a pet costume contest where the most fashionable pets will get to walk the red carpet. Logan County Pride will feature a family friendly drag show with local drag queens, including: Sharon ShareAlike, Avery Lavene, and more.

Taste of Beason

When: from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25

Where: at the Beason Firehouse, 1549 Broadway St, Beason, IL 62512

Details: Organizers of the Beason Sesquicentennial Celebration will host a Taste of Beason in order to raise funds for the celebration planed in September. Advance Adult ticket $10, at door $12. Advance Child (12 & under) $5, at door $7. To purchase advanced tickets call Rita 217-871-0438.