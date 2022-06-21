ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

Red Lion man dies in single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbxFi_0gHCqE3i00

A 41-year-old Red Lion man died in a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township over the weekend, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Kirk N. Ruff, of the 300 block of West Maple Street, died at the scene of the crash, a news release states. He was an occupant in the vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Prospect Road, when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, according to the coroner's office and York County Regional Police. Officers found that a 2007 Jeep Wrangler had crashed into a utility pole and come to rest in a field.

Another fatality: An 18-year-old York County woman dies after crash near I-83 and Route 30, coroner says

Also of interest: Meet York County's Most Influential People for 2022: Politics

Five occupants were riding in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Red Lion man dies in single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Victims identified in fatal Adam's County crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:15 a.m. (June 24): Three people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Adams County on Wednesday afternoon. State police say Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed along the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township around 12:20 p.m. on June 22.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three People Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Adams County (DEVELOPING)

Three people are dead, and multiple people were "critically injured" in a crash in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 22, Pennsylvania state police say. Three coroners and at least one medivac has been called to the two-vehicle crash that happened around 12:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, according to Adams County 911 dispatchers.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Death in Norwegian Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a death in Norwegian Township. According to Troopers, on June 9th, 2022 around 9:30am, police responded to Hillside Road for a deceased male found inside a vehicle. The victim was described as a 46 year old male from Mount Carmel. State...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windsor, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Red Lion, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Windsor, PA
Accidents
City
Windsor, PA
Red Lion, PA
Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Accidents
WGAL

3 dead, 3 injured in crash in Adams County, police say

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people are dead and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in Adams County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, the driver of a 2011 Jeep left the roadway, hitting a tree and stopping in a cow pasture. The driver of...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

3 dead after central Pa. crash: state police

Three people were killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. The single-vehicle crash was first reported around 12:18 p.m. on the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, outside New Oxford, according to Trooper Kelly Abati. One of the drivers...
NEW OXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Jeep
local21news.com

Wanted woman crashes into garage during police chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 20, just after 8 a.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department was called for a report that two people were seen "nodding off" while inside a parked vehicle near Mill Stone Rd. in Clay Township. According to police, when they attempted to make...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snyder County motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter following crash

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Monday night after he crashed into a pole in Snyder County. State police at Milton say shortly after 11:45 p.m. June 20, Adam D. Hummel, 39, of Middleburg, lost control of his motorcycle on University Avenue in Penn Township as he attempted to round a curve at a high rate of speed. Hummel was thrown off the motorcycle when it hit a utility pole. Hummel sustained serious injuries, according to police.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Person Found Unconscious At PA Kohl's, 20+ People Evacuated For Carbon Monoxide Leak

After one person was found unconscious at a Pennsylvania Kohl's store, more than 20 people were evacuated— 10 of which have been hospitalized, authorities say. EMS was called to the report of the unconscious person at the Chambersburg area Kohl's store on Norland Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to Greater Chambersburg Area Paid Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1813.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police close road in Harrisburg for shooting investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police tell abc27 they have closed the 2400 block of Seneca Street on Thursday evening for a shooting investigation. Police said that an adult female was shot one time at approximately 4:30 p.m. Her injuries are non-life-threatening and she was transported to the hospital.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in York County

The York County coroner’s office has identified the man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township, York County, early Sunday morning. An autopsy was to be performed on Monday morning on Kirk Ruff, 41, of Red Lion, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Timonium Crash, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist has died after an SUV pulled out in front of him on York Road in Timonium, resulting in a collision, Baltimore County Police said. On June 18 about 3:40 p.m., Diego Varela was traveling on a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading southbound on York Road. A 2006 Toyota 4Runnner traveling east on Crowther Avenue pulled into the intersection to go north on York Road, police said. Varela then hit the 4Runner, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating. Varela was a recent graduate of Goucher College, the university confirmed. In...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBRE

PSP: Attempt to drive car off tow truck leads to drug arrest

ASHLAND BROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a woman with drug possession after they say she attempted to drive her car off a tow truck while it was being repossessed. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on June 15 troopers responded to the 1200 block of Brock Street in Ashland, Schuylkill County around 12:00 […]
ASHLAND, PA
firststateupdate.com

Delaware State Police Investigating A Tuesday Evening Motorcycle Crash

At approximately 8:31 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to the intersection of West Basin Road and Airport Road for a motor. vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher. Kocher said responding units confirmed reports and advised...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
wkok.com

CSR 911: Motorcycle Crash Reported in Snyder County Monday

SELINSGROVE – A person was flown by Life Flight from the scene of a motorcycle crash near Selinsgrove Monday night. CSR 9-1-1 says the incident was on University Avenue, at Sunset Drive, near the East Snyder Park. DH & L volunteers and ambulance crews were sent to the scene around 11:30pm.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Woman sentenced for keeping her dead grandmother's body in a freezer

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman who stuffed her dead grandmother in a freezer in order to collect her Social Security benefits will serve up to 46 months in prison. Cynthia Black, 63, will face two consecutive sentences of 11.5 to 23 months for Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Deception, court records show.
YORK, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
781
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy