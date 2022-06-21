ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

What you need to know about fireworks in Virginia

By Kim Yonick
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEpes_0gHCpDDC00

(WFXR) — From Fourth of July to New Year’s Eve, people across the U.S. will be celebrating with a bang, but before you light up the fireworks, the Virginia Department of Forestry has some helpful advice to keep you safe.

The Legality of Fireworks

  • If you start a wildfire with fireworks, you will be responsible for all suppression and reclamation costs or face prison and fines
  • Unless you are a licensed contractor, many types of fireworks are illegal in Virginia
  • Fireworks are not allowed on federal lands
  • Check with your local fire marshal, fire officials, or law enforcement about restrictions on selling, possessing, or using any type of fireworks, including sparklers

According to Virginia law regarding permits for display of fireworks :

The governing bodies of the several counties, cities and towns shall have the power to provide for the issuance of permits for the display of fireworks by fair associations, amusement parks, or by any organization or group of individuals, under the minimum terms and conditions set forth in the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code (§ 27-94 et seq.) and any additional terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the locality. Any association, organization, or group that has been issued a permit may purchase and make use of fireworks under the terms and conditions of such permit.

Virginia Law § 15.2-974.

You find a list of permissible fireworks for 2022 here .

From food to fireworks: Protecting your pets from holiday hazards

Fireworks Safety

There are several ways you can protect yourself and your loved ones when shooting off fireworks. Below is a list of safety tips from the Virginia Department of Forestry .

Be Prepared

  • Purchase legal fireworks
  • Never make your own fireworks
  • Know the laws
  • Have a bucket of water nearby for used fireworks
  • Have a water hose or fire extinguisher to put out stray sparks
  • Clear a level area from things that can burn

Be Safe

  • Keep kids and pets at a safe distance away from igniting and spent fireworks
  • Set boundaries when lighting fireworks
  • Use eye protection or wear safety goggles
  • Use fireworks only outdoors and away from anything that can burn
  • Read and follow the directions on the label
  • Light one firework at a time and never relight a dud firework
  • Don’t shoot fireworks into metal or glass containers
  • Don’t carry them in your pocket
  • Do not use fireworks near woods or any combustible material
  • Use fireworks in parking lots, driveways, and gravel or dirt areas
  • Do not use fireworks under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances

Be Responsible

  • Clean up after you finish
  • If you have a firework that doesn’t light or fire, wait 15 minutes, approach it carefully, and place it in a bucket of water
  • Keep fireworks, matches, and lighters out of sight and reach of children
  • Before putting the fireworks in the trash, soak them in water
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Wildfire#Virginia Law#Fire Marshal#Water Rights#The Legality Of Fireworks#Virginia Fireworks
wfxrtv.com

Roof ripped off Virginia apartment building amid severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several areas in central Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and with the weather came massive damages across the region. More than 70,000 customers in the metro Richmond and Tri-Cities areas reported power outages on Wednesday, June 22....
RICHMOND, VA
WVNS

WorkForce West Virginia warns of text scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — WorkForce West Virginia Thursday warned residents that scammers claiming to be associated with its Job Jumpstart Program are sending fraudulent texts with links to a dangerous website. The agency said the messages read: WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment. Fraudlent text […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Virginia Mercury

Virginia AG threatens crackdown on ‘copycat’ THC edibles

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office is planning to crack down on “copycat” THC edibles made to look like popular snack and candy brands, saying the colorful, cartoonish packaging poses a clear threat to children who may not know what they’re eating. At a news conference in Richmond Wednesday, Miyares held up two […] The post Virginia AG threatens crackdown on ‘copycat’ THC edibles appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces Hanley Energy to expand in Virginia, creating 343 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hanley Energy, Irish-owned global innovators in Critical Power and Energy Management solutions, will invest $8 million to expand its Hanley Energy Electrical division in Loudoun County. The company will open a new facility at 44381 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn to meet the increasing demand for installation and service of its equipment serving the growing data center market. The project will create 343 new jobs, including electricians and apprentice electricians.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Severe storm leaves trail of damage in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. In North Chesterfield, a tree heavily damaged a home on Swan Drive. A family was trying to move a camper before the storms rolled through,...
RICHMOND, VA
WVNS

WorkForce warns West Virginians about fraudulent texts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — WorkForce West Virginia warns state residents to beware of a fraudulent texting scam claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program. WorkForce officials received reports of West Virginians getting text messages that say, “WORKFORCE WEST VIRGINIA: Your Back-to-work payment of $4,200.00 is now available, click on to receive payment.” WorkForce […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Blue Ridge Muse

COVID-19 deaths return to our area

For several weeks, the COVID-19 death toll for Virginia eliminated fatalities in our area while the case count continued to rise. No more. Deaths from the latest variations of the virus has killed at least two near our county over the past couple of days. Tuesday’s daily report by the...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Miss Virginia competition returns to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia competition is returning to Roanoke. The Berglund Center will host the event June 23 to 25. The competition will be back in Roanoke for its 67th year after taking place in Lynchburg in the past, and being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

A gas tax holiday is dead in Virginia, but the debate goes on

As Washington considers a holiday for the federal gas tax, here in Virginia the effort to temporarily suspend the state gas tax has reached the end of the road. Governor Glenn Youngkin tried several times to persuade lawmakers to temporarily suspend the state gas tax, but in the end he couldn’t get the idea to go the distance. Supporters say the proposal would help Virginia drivers struggling to make ends meet. Here's Republican Delegate Michael Webert of Fauquier County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

VA Department of Rail and Public Transportation receives $100,000

RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration gave a $100,000 grant to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to enhance their mode of transportation, Virginia Transportation Navigator. The Transportation Navigator is Virginia’s most technologically advanced database for the assistance of public transit, special transportation providers, amongst other services. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy