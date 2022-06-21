ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Resident blackmailed after sending naked Snapchat photo: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 2, a Westminster Lane resident came to the police station regarding a sensitive matter. The man said he was concerned that nude photos of himself would be leaked on the internet after he provided an Instagram acquaintance with Snapchat pictures. At that point, the supposed woman friend...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Driver claims $600 found in purse is for hair, eyelashes enhancement: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot June 13 and checked a car that had dark tinted windows. The registered owner had a suspended license and an Ohio Identification card. A bit later, he saw the car leave the lot and turn onto Engle Road. He activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren. The car pulled over. The officer asked the driver to lower the rear passenger windows since the tint was very dark and he was unable to see inside. The motorist said she should not be driving and her passenger was supposed to drive. The motorist was the car’s owner. She did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger provided her Indiana Identification card. Both women should not be driving, according to background checks. They gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found a large stack of folded money, about $600, inside the driver’s purse. He also found a single dollar bill tightly rolled with white powder residue in it. The officer checked the passenger’s purse and found a second rolled dollar bill with white residue. He asked the driver why she had so much money. She said it was for her hair and eyelashes. The driver was cited for traffic offenses and both, for have drug paraphernalia. They were released at the scene.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver found sleeping at the wheel in roadway: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police received information at 8:24 p.m. June 17 about a possible drunken driver near Barton Road. They located the car at an intersection. The driver was sleeping behind the steering wheel and the car was still in drive. Officers positioned their patrol cars to block the driver from leaving. They removed the driver from the car. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to jail.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapchat#Police Blotter#Broadview#The Resident#Jeep#Giant Eagle
cleveland19.com

Mother of Mentor teen who vanished a week ago desperate to find her

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen-year-old Hayden Combs of Mentor hasn’t been seen in a week and her mom, Kristen Garfield, is desperate to find her. “My gut instinct is I feel like she’s in some sort of trouble,” said Garfield. The teen was last seen in Painesville...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Collinwood murder suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking to the public for information about a murder that took place on Huntmere Avenue Wednesday. Police said that they responded to the 15500 block of Huntmere Avenue at approximately 5:37 p.m. for a man being shot. When officers arrived, they said they...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
76K+
Followers
73K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy