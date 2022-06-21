Resident blackmailed after sending naked Snapchat photo: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

An officer was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot June 13 and checked a car that had dark tinted windows. The registered owner had a suspended license and an Ohio Identification card. A bit later, he saw the car leave the lot and turn onto Engle Road. He activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren. The car pulled over. The officer asked the driver to lower the rear passenger windows since the tint was very dark and he was unable to see inside. The motorist said she should not be driving and her passenger was supposed to drive. The motorist was the car’s owner. She did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger provided her Indiana Identification card. Both women should not be driving, according to background checks. They gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found a large stack of folded money, about $600, inside the driver’s purse. He also found a single dollar bill tightly rolled with white powder residue in it. The officer checked the passenger’s purse and found a second rolled dollar bill with white residue. He asked the driver why she had so much money. She said it was for her hair and eyelashes. The driver was cited for traffic offenses and both, for have drug paraphernalia. They were released at the scene.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO