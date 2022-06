Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal Local’s annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, will return for the eighth consecutive year August 1 to 31. As part of the monthlong initiative, NBC and Telemundo owned and affiliated stations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico are partnering with animal shelters and rescue services in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise funds to support animal welfare.

PETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO