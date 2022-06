The Marty Smith Podcast returns this week and we’ve got another great country music guest as singer-songwriter Larry Fleet joins the show. Fleet has worked with some of the biggest names in country music, including touring with Morgan Wallen and singing with country legend Willie Nelson. He dives into what it’s like to work with each, and talks more about his life and career in Music City during his appearance on the podcast.

