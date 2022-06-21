Two people displaced after early-morning apartment fire

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are warning residents and visitors to not get complacent about wildlife after a broad daylight bear attack in North Lake Tahoe last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, on June 16, a woman living along the 3100 block of North Lake Tahoe Boulevard took out the trash and left their front door open. That’s all the time it took for a bear to get inside the home, however. The next thing the resident knew, they were face-to-face with a bear. It was then that the bear scratched the resident’s face and knocked them to the ground. Deputies say the resident called 911 after getting away from the bear. First responders soon found the bear up in a tree near the home. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife unit was able to take the bear. The sheriff’s office says they don’t know the current condition of the resident who was attacked.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO