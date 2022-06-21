ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Two people displaced after early-morning apartment fire

By Katey Roshetko
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are displaced following an early-morning fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments on Mira...

www.kolotv.com

mynews4.com

Two people displaced in fire at Rosewood Park Apartments

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people were displaced after a fire at Rosewood Park Apartments early Tuesday morning. The Reno Fire Department got the call about the fire around 4:45 a.m. on June 21. When crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the front...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reckless driver arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is in custody after driving recklessly and crashing on Mill street and McCarran Boulevard. Nevada State Police pursued the driver around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Moana Lane. The driver continued down Kietzke and Plumb before heading northbound on I-580. He exited on Mill...
MCCARRAN, NV
kkoh.com

Reward Offered in Trailhead Burglary Investigation

A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries at a Truckee trailhead parking lot. The burglaries happened June 4th at the Martis Valley Trailhead. Investigators said one of the suspects may have used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun to shoot out the window of one of the vehicles parked at the trailhead, where a single bullet casing was found. A rock was used to smash the window in the second burglary. New pictures of the suspects have been released. Secret Witness is offering a $750 reward.
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Bear That Got Into North Lake Tahoe Home While She Was Taking Out The Trash

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Authorities are warning residents and visitors to not get complacent about wildlife after a broad daylight bear attack in North Lake Tahoe last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, on June 16, a woman living along the 3100 block of North Lake Tahoe Boulevard took out the trash and left their front door open. That’s all the time it took for a bear to get inside the home, however. The next thing the resident knew, they were face-to-face with a bear. It was then that the bear scratched the resident’s face and knocked them to the ground. Deputies say the resident called 911 after getting away from the bear. First responders soon found the bear up in a tree near the home. A California Department of Fish and Wildlife unit was able to take the bear. The sheriff’s office says they don’t know the current condition of the resident who was attacked.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

South Reno fire displaces three people and two dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A south Reno kitchen fire displaced three people and two dogs on Sunday afternoon. The American Red Cross will help find them shelter, the Reno Fire Department said. The fire department responded to a fire in the 7400 block of Sandstone Drive at about 3:48 p.m. on...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspicious bag incident cleared in Minden, Hwy 88 reopens

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tells KOLO 8 News Now that the incident that shut down Highway 88 in Minden Tuesday is over and the highway is back open. What was being investigated as a suspicious bag, was a suitcase that the sheriff’s office...
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

One house destroyed after fire in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One house is unlivable after fire in south Reno Saturday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire in Sandstone Dr. at around 3:40 p.m. Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the attic....
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Authorities seek missing man who was last seen in Incline Village

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Lake Tahoe Station of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person who was last seen in Incline Village. Blaire Esson, 29, is deaf and was last seen in Incline Village by friends wanting a ride to the Grid Bar in Kings Beach Tuesday evening, June 14.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Spanish Springs robbery

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who robbed the Walgreens in Spanish Springs Monday night. It happened around 9 p.m. June 20, 2022 at the store on Pyramid Highway and Eagle Canyon Drive. The Washoe County...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police: Man fired shots outside Greater Nevada Field to break up fight

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police said the man arrested for allegedly firing shots outside Greater Nevada Field on Sunday was trying to break up a fight. Police told KOLO 8 News Now that two women were fighting just before 5 p.m. June 19, 2022. Forty-nine-year-old Jaime Zamorano had been involved with both of the women at some point, police said. Zamorano allegedly fired a gun multiple times into the air in an attempt to break up the fight.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Airport parking prices increase July 1, 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Lot Full” signs at the Reno Tahoe Airport are becoming all too familiar these days. There are three options to park here, short term garage, long term garage, and the outside lot. Beginning July 1, 2022, prices for all of them will be going...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Summer Solstice 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Genoa Cemetery Fire on Friday was caused by construction equipment, according to East Fork Fire Marshal Amy Ray. It very nearly qualifies as the second construction related fire in a month. Construction workers cutting metal culvert set a May 16 fire behind the Judicial & Law Enforcement Building.
GENOA, NV
FOX Reno

Ex-felon arrested after shooting firearm outside Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after shooting a firearm outside Greater Nevada Field. Jaime Zamorano, 49, was arrested by Reno Police shortly after the incident. The incident was reported to RPD at 4:47pm. According to a spokesperson for...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Walgreens Robbery

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Photos from around the world for Easter Week 2022. First Lady Jill Biden visited Truckee Meadows Community College.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KOLO TV Reno

Reno couple feels helpless as dog goes missing in Truckee

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno couple on vacation is asking for residents in Truckee to keep an eye out for their dog Abbie. The couple went on their first vacation in June post-pandemic to Costa Rica. They say they left their 10-year-old mini schnauzer Abbie with a dog sitter.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Summer Events in Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Event season is heating up in Carson City. There are plenty of fun and family-friendly activities planned for this summer. Lydia Beck visited KOLO 8 to talk about what visitors and residents can expect this season.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FBNN announces change to Kids Cafe summer meals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Children who get free summer meals from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada are now able to take meals home with them. The Food Bank announced it has received a waiver allowing children receiving cold means to have the option to eat them at home. Previously, children who participated in the program had to eat the meal on site.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Missing 29-year-old Sparks woman found safe

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department say they have found 29-year-old Reannin Smith with the public's assistance. Officers with Sparks PD met up with Smith Saturday evening and police say she is doing fine. Original Story:. The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is...
SPARKS, NV

