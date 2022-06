SEATTLE — A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after they were seriously injured in a shooting in West Seattle early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street around 12:40 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot “multiple” times in a car in a parking lot.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO