Albuquerque, NM

Parts of New Mexico will see storms, flood threats Tuesday

By Erica Meyer
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. However, the moisture plume will shift west overnight through Wednesday. This means that the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight through Wednesday.

Flash flooding will be possible, especially around the wildfire burn scars, drainages, arroyos, urban areas, and hilly/mountainous terrain. Never drive through flood waters, “turn around, don’t drown”. If you live near burn scars, it will be important to watch the storm activity closely today, and have warning notifications set up on your phone.

KRQE News 13

Monsoon season brings near record amounts of rain to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon season has brought much needed rain to New Mexico, including in Albuquerque. Officials say this is Albuquerque’s second rainiest start to the monsoon season. A spokesperson for the National Weather Service in Albuquerque says what we are seeing is an early and near record surge in monsoon rain. Just within the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What direction is the rain heading towards?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy day so far across the state, with Albuquerque picking up over half an inch since midnight. Flash flooding is still a concern this afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain fell this morning in the metro, with a drying trend expected over the next couple of days.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More rain returns by the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday’s storm coverage will be limited compared to earlier this week, very similar to what the state saw Thursday. A lot more moisture will surge into New Mexico throughout the upcoming weekend and into early next week, bringing widespread storm potential through Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb a degree or two […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Dry air to the east, isolated storms to the west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday’s storm coverage will not be nearly as widespread compared to recent days. However, the storms that do form have the capability to produce localized heavy rainfall, with flash flooding threats especially for recent burn scars. Monsoon moisture continues to push west, with the trailing edge close to the NM/AZ border. Dry […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rainy morning for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread, light and moderate rainfall is moving north from the southern state line, through the Rio Grande Valley, up to the northern mountains and northeast highlands. It is going to be a very rain day for the Valley and northern mountains. Only isolated showers will be possible in the east plains and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding threat continues through Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms will continue through the overnight and into Wednesday morning across the southwest and central New Mexico. Scattered storms will bring another threat of localized flooding Wednesday afternoon. Light to moderate rainfall helped to prevent a bigger threat of flash flooding than what...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
