Parts of New Mexico will see storms, flood threats Tuesday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moderate and heavy rainfall is streaming across eastern New Mexico for the morning commute. The rain is coming in from the south, moving north/northeast. Rain is expected to accumulate the most on the east side of the state today, with more isolated showers and storms in the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. However, the moisture plume will shift west overnight through Wednesday. This means that the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners will have a better chance for widespread showers and storms tonight through Wednesday.
Forecast Continues Below
- New Mexico News Podcast: Is Downtown Albuquerque on the rise?
- New Mexico: Report: No “cheap and easy” way to end child hunger in Santa Fe
- Trending: Fossil of oldest known tree-climbing reptile found in New Mexico
- Crime: Woman charged with vehicular homicide of Albuquerque teen sentenced
Flash flooding will be possible, especially around the wildfire burn scars, drainages, arroyos, urban areas, and hilly/mountainous terrain. Never drive through flood waters, “turn around, don’t drown”. If you live near burn scars, it will be important to watch the storm activity closely today, and have warning notifications set up on your phone.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0