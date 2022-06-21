ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Gratiot Township, MI

Classic cars to take over Fort Gratiot for Blue Water Cruise Weekend

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hq5cA_0gHCoFRV00

Classic cars will take over Fort Gratiot for the Blue Water Cruise Weekend.

The annual cruise weekend includes a cruise night, car show, carnival and fireworks. The weekend is organized by Fort Gratiot Township and the Fort Gratiot Business Association.

“This weekend is just for the community to have fun," said Wing Thiele, Fort Gratiot Business Association board member and co-owner of Independent Floor Covering.

Fort Gratiot Community Development Director Sharon Wilton said she hopes the weekend will bring people into the township to enjoy area businesses, be safe and have fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhJwv_0gHCoFRV00

The cruise night runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The cruise route runs along 24th Avenue from Krafft to Carrigan roads, and includes eight pit stops where cruisers can get a stamp on their card and a giveaway. If cruisers complete all stops, they will be entered into a drawing for gift cards from area businesses, Wilton said.

T-shirts will also be available for purchase for $20 at the last stop at Country Style Market, Wilton said.

The pit stops include:

  • Mercy Village
  • Culver's
  • Jersey Mike's Subs
  • Meijer
  • Moran Chevrolet
  • Xfinity
  • McDonald's
  • Country Style Market

While people may cruise where they like, the cruise route intentionally avoids construction on Pine Grove Avenue. While construction barrels will still be up, no construction will take place that weekend, Wilton said.

Wilton said people visiting the township are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the construction on Pine Grove Avenue, which runs roughly from Hancock to Krafft roads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0VNO_0gHCoFRV00

The 15th Annual Keith Peterson Memorial Car Show begins with car registration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Birchwood Mall, and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. for spectators.

During the show, there will be food vendors, music, a kid zone, fire trucks and the Blue Water Bombshell Pin-up Contest. Thiele said people will dress up in period clothing to compete for cash prizes. To enter the pin-up contest, email bluewaterpinup@gmail.com.

Wilton said the car show usually draws between 150 and 200 cars.

Fireworks with viewing along 24th Avenue will take place at dusk Saturday.

There will also be a carnival at the Birchwood Mall from 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Wristbands for the rides are available for purchase at the gate for $30.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Classic cars to take over Fort Gratiot for Blue Water Cruise Weekend

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

51st annual Art Fair rolls into St. Clair, June 25-26 – By Jim Bloch

Around 100 artists working in a wide variety of media will show and sell their work on the banks of the St. Clair River in downtown St. Clair this weekend. The 51st annual St. Clair Art Fair, produced by the St. Clair Art Association, will fill 102 booths in the city’s riverfront Palmer Park on Friday, June 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
SAINT CLAIR, MI
hourdetroit.com

12 Fireworks Shows to Celebrate Fourth of July

Nothing says “Happy Fourth of July” quite like the booming atmosphere of a fireworks show. Head to one of these displays to celebrate. The fireworks begin at 10:10 p.m. over the park grounds and viewers can watch from the comfort of their cars, picnic blankets, and lawn chairs. No cost, Metroparks pass required. June 24. Stony Creek Metropark, 4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township; metroparks.com.
DETROIT, MI
majorleaguefishing.com

Michigan Division Action Will Get Underway on Lake St. Clair

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Lake St. Clair should produce quality smallmouth – along with the potential for some solid largemouth as well – when action gets underway June 25 at the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Michigan Division opener. Fish will be in their summer haunts and plentiful (as long as Mother Nature cooperates).
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Don’t be basic: 22 off-the-beaten-path Michigan attractions to check out

I am often asked as a Detroit local what there is to do around here, by out-of-towners or neighbors that don’t get out much. Common answers (my answers are anything but common) might include the Detroit Zoo, the DIA, Belle Isle, or the Riverwalk, and while all are fantastic and very entertaining answers, I like to give suggestions that are a little bit more like me: odd, weird, quirky, funny, or obscure perhaps.
DETROIT, MI
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MSP used bomb squad to open Detroit area safe in voting machine probe

Lansing — A Michigan State Police investigation into unauthorized access to election equipment led investigators to serve a search warrant in Metro Detroit, where they used a bomb squad to open a safe and recover evidence, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News. Police seized the evidence inside...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DNR: Alewife fish in Lake Michigan dying in masses like they used to

History is repeating itself in Lake Michigan: The alewife fish is washing up on the shores in a widespread “die-off” event that used to happen frequently in the past. The alewife fish, which is not native to the Great Lakes, is dying off in what is known as a “seasonal die-off” event in Lake Michigan, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The event of widespread fish deaths has been “rare in recent times,” but occurred fairly frequently between the 1960s and early 2000s, officials said.
MUSKEGON, MI
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township. Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.” The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
