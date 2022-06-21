ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blomkest, MN

Large shed burns north of Blomkest

By JP Cola
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Blomkest MN-) Fire crews spent several hours in the near 100 degree heat yesterday battling a shed fire in southern...

Man hurt in paraglider crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Minneapolis man is hospitalized after a paraglider accident near Lake Lillian Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 1220 p.m. they received a call that a paraglider had crashed from a height of about 100 feet near the intersection of 225th Avenue and 180th Street Southeast, which is about 5 miles southeast of Lake Lillian. The 59-year-old pilot had just begun his ascent when shifting winds caused the tiny aircraft to crash. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries, and his name has not been released.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Fires heavily damage two Benson homes

Two homes in Benson were heavily damaged by fire just a day apart. There were no injuries reported in either fire. Sunday, the home of Breanna Flaten on Sanford Road, a fire that apparently started in the kitchen left it in ashes and extensive smoke throughout the structure. The belongings inside the house are reportedly unsalvageable.
BENSON, MN
Two hurt in 4 vehicle pile-up near Bird Island

(Bird Island MN-) Two people were hurt in a crash involving 3 pickups and a car west of Bird Island Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 212 at 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. The three pickups were westbound on 212 and the car was eastbound when one of the pickups tried to turn left onto 370th and they collided. A passenger in one of the pickups, 42-year-old Dalmaris Salas of Olivia, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities with undisclosed injuries. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Kimberly Bird of Stewart was taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRD ISLAND, MN
Man suffering from heat exhaustion rescued from Quarry Park rock pile

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a man suffering from heat exhaustion was rescued from the top of a 100-foot rock pile in central Minnesota last weekend.Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 911 caller reported a man was yelling for help from atop a granite rock pile at Quarry Park in Waite Park.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the 43-year-old St. Cloud man could not get up or walk.Fire and medical crews assisted in rescuing the man, who was lowered from the pile with ropes and a basket. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.The sheriff's office said the man was cited for being in a restricted area, and noted that the rock piles are "very dangerous for anyone to be on."
WAITE PARK, MN
Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
1 dead, 1 injured after tree falls on camper in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says operators received multiple reports of damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday when the storm cell moved through. Approximately 40 minutes later...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes." The Minnesota...
RANDALL, MN
Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Man Killed by Fallen Tree During Strong Storms

ALEXANDRIA -- A man died near Alexandria during Monday night's strong thunderstorms. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received multiple reports of storm damage shortly after 11:00 p.m. At 11:40 p.m. a call came in from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary stating people were screaming for help from a...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
NAMES RELEASED ON MINNESOTA RIVER INCIDENTS

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two people who drowned on the Minnesota River in separate incidents Sunday. Authorities were first called to what was believed to be a body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. the body was identified as Matthew Wrobleski of Willmar and was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death. While deputies were investigating that incident, deupties were called to the report of a person drowning in the Minnesota River near Vicksburg county Park south of Renville. Around 7:40 pm, the body of 19-year-old Lance Scheer of Redwood Falls was pulled from the water and resuscitation efforts were started. Scheer was taken to CentraCare-Redwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Both incidents remain under investigation. It was a deadly weekend on Minnesota waters as two more drownings were reported over the weekend in Otter Tail and Crow Wing counties.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
1 killed when tree falls on camper at resort in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Storms that swept through Minnesota overnight proved to be deadly in Douglas County.The sheriff's office said a tree fell on a camper at Elmwood Resort around 11:40 p.m. Monday. Two people were trapped inside.One of them, whom the sheriff's office identified only as a male, died at the scene. The other person, a female, was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Minnesota standoff ends between police and armed man

(ST. MICHAEL, Minn.) -- A 30-hour standoff involving Wright County sheriff's deputies and a suspect carrying a rifle came to end when authorities stormed the home in St. Michael, Minnesota, on Wednesday night. The standoff began after the sheriff's office received a complaint that a man and woman were verbally...
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Officers seize drugs, arrest 3 at Lower Sioux Community

(Morton MN-) Three suspects are under arrest after a drug bust on the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville (BLRR) Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community, during which 3 people were arrested for controlled substance crimes including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl in addition to a firearms violations. The investigation is ongoing. The task force members were assisted by the Lower Sioux Police Dept, Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Redwood Falls Police Dept.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

