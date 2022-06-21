ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Driver claims he drank 3 beers, but not until after hitting mailbox: North Royalton Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On June 3, police were dispatched to a hit-skip incident on Devonshire Drive. An arriving officer talked to a witness, who said he had observed a black Ford pickup truck hit a mailbox on the street before continuing on and eventually pulling into a nearby home’s driveway. That’s when the witness...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Driver found sleeping at the wheel in roadway: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police received information at 8:24 p.m. June 17 about a possible drunken driver near Barton Road. They located the car at an intersection. The driver was sleeping behind the steering wheel and the car was still in drive. Officers positioned their patrol cars to block the driver from leaving. They removed the driver from the car. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to jail.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver claims $600 found in purse is for hair, eyelashes enhancement: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot June 13 and checked a car that had dark tinted windows. The registered owner had a suspended license and an Ohio Identification card. A bit later, he saw the car leave the lot and turn onto Engle Road. He activated the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren. The car pulled over. The officer asked the driver to lower the rear passenger windows since the tint was very dark and he was unable to see inside. The motorist said she should not be driving and her passenger was supposed to drive. The motorist was the car’s owner. She did not have a valid driver’s license. The passenger provided her Indiana Identification card. Both women should not be driving, according to background checks. They gave the officer permission to search the car. The officer found a large stack of folded money, about $600, inside the driver’s purse. He also found a single dollar bill tightly rolled with white powder residue in it. The officer checked the passenger’s purse and found a second rolled dollar bill with white residue. He asked the driver why she had so much money. She said it was for her hair and eyelashes. The driver was cited for traffic offenses and both, for have drug paraphernalia. They were released at the scene.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Royalton#The Mailbox#Ford#Ovi
Cleveland.com

Wanted man drives a Bentley; golf cart rolls over on street: Bainbridge Township Police Blotter

An officer on patrol stopped the driver of a 2006 Bentley car at 8 p.m. June 15 because the windows were tinted too dark. The Cleveland man, 25, did not have a driver’s license. In addition, he was wanted by Lyndhurst police for not appearing in court over charges of driving with a suspended license. He was cited for not having a license and turned over to Lyndhurst police.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
76K+
Followers
73K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy