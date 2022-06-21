1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3

Poplar Bluff city and Butler County firefighters responded at 11 a.m. Thursday to a tractor trailer fire at the intersection of Business Highway 67 north, Barron Road and Highway W. The vehicle’s brakes caught fire, said Poplar Bluff Battalion Chief Roy Lane. The fire then entered the trailer, which was loaded with pickles. The driver was able to drive the truck away from the trailer, and limit the spread of the fire. The vehicle was cleared from the scene and the road reopened shortly after the fire was extinguished. Butler County Health Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and the state fire marshal were also at the scene.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO