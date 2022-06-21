ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne driver was killed and one driver was flown to a hospital with injuries after a four-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 near the Union-Alexander County line Monday morning. 2 drivers seriously injured...

www.kfvs12.com

ozarkradionews.com

Birch Tree Man Arrested for DWI following Crash in Butler County

Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo.

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. A former Anna, Ill. resident was convicted in a domestic battery trial. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly shooting investigation in Pemiscot County, Mo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A deadly...
STEELE, MO
darnews.com

Truck fire on Business 67 and Highway W

Poplar Bluff city and Butler County firefighters responded at 11 a.m. Thursday to a tractor trailer fire at the intersection of Business Highway 67 north, Barron Road and Highway W. The vehicle’s brakes caught fire, said Poplar Bluff Battalion Chief Roy Lane. The fire then entered the trailer, which was loaded with pickles. The driver was able to drive the truck away from the trailer, and limit the spread of the fire. The vehicle was cleared from the scene and the road reopened shortly after the fire was extinguished. Butler County Health Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and the state fire marshal were also at the scene.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A former Anna, Ill. resident was...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting, killing sister in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his sister in Pemiscot County. Police were called at 6:51 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 to a home on County Highway 415 in reference to a shooting. According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Natural gas rates going up in Mo.

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. A former Anna, Ill. resident was...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

Steele man arrested in connection with shooting

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night, June 21. Jordan D. Johnson, 29, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in jail on no bond. According to...
STEELE, MO
KATV

Police arrest Jonesboro man in relation to Saturday night shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro man faces a first-degree domestic battery charge after the Jonesboro police said he shot a woman, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Police said 18-year-old Keontaye Droughn shot a female victim in the right leg. It was reported that she was...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Two people stabbed, police investigating

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the Tuesday night stabbing of two people. According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a man said he had been assaulted by “several individuals while walking down the street.”. When officers arrived at the victim’s home, they learned he...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Police investigating 2 stabbings, assault in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are working to learn more about two apparent stabbings and an assault reported on Tuesday, June 21. Officers first responded to a call that a male had been assaulted by several people while he was walking down the street. When they arrived at the...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Dyersburg police seek info after person shot early Sunday morning

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police seek information in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Dyersburg police responded to St. Joseph in reference to a shooting victim at 12:30 a.m. on June 19. Officers found a 35-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life saving measures...
DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

Police investigating juvenile injured in ‘large’ fight

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville. Police were called to the East Haven Apartments on Monday, June 20 after receiving a report of 30 to 40 people fighting. When officers arrived, they learned a...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Kait 8

Man arrested in sister’s murder

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man after they say he fatally shot his sister. Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said 911 received a call at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, regarding a shooting on County Highway 415. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lorinda Branch dead...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman accused of fraud in missing car case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman reported someone stole her car, but she was the one who landed in jail. According to court documents, 47-year-old Shonda Wilson reported her 2009 Dodge Challenger had been stolen from her home on June 17. That same day, investigators said she filed an...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

No injuries or damage in afternoon rubbish fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department was at the scene of a fire near a business in the south part of town. The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Apt. Drive. According to Jonesboro police dispatch, it was a rubbish fire that...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Block parties cause headaches for law enforcement

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic issues and noise complaints have been a common theme in Blytheville recently, as a string of block parties has law enforcement asking people for help. Assistant Police Chief Rickey Jefferson said over the past couple of months, they have seen the number of noise complaints...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Lauderdale County man charged with rape in Dyer County

A Lauderdale County man is in the Dyer County Jail after allegedly raping a woman at a Dyersburg business. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor, of Ripley, was arrested Wednesday on charges of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Isbell says the incident happened late Tuesday...
DYER COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Man accused of threatening group with knife

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he threatened a group of people at a Paragould home. According to court documents, officers were called to an undisclosed residence on June 21 regarding an “altercation involving a weapon.”. The victims told investigators a “white male...
PARAGOULD, AR

