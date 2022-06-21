ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tunstall public toilets demolished due to drugs and crime

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA town centre's public toilets were demolished after becoming a magnet for drugs and crime, a council said. The facilities in Butterfield Place, Tunstall, were no longer safe, Stoke on Trent council said. Shoppers...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Schoolgirl dragged by hair and stamped on by ‘gang’ during Liverpool street fight

A schoolgirl was dragged by the hair and stamped on by a group of teenagers in Liverpool as others filmed the attack.The 13-year-old was walking home on Saturday 21 May when she was followed by a “gang of seven”, according to her mother.In the shocking video, the girl is dragged to the floor and punched by another female, who then stamps on her head. According to the Liverpool Echo, the attack was only stopped when a couple in a passing car intervened and the footage was later shared on Snapchat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Victim shares pride in helping to jail ‘dangerous’ modern slavery gangAndy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shootingDublin Airport passengers sing together as they face long check-in queue
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Crime#Public Toilets#Public Use#Alcohol Abuse#Stoke On Trent Council
The Independent

Children told to hide under desks as ‘teenagers carrying knife run onto school site’

Pupils had to hide under their desks after three intruders with knives were seen in a school grounds.Armed police rushed to North Birmingham Academy as it reportedly went into lockdown.Officers arrested three teenagers on suspicion of possession of a blade, and there were no reports of injuries.One parent told Birmingham Live that children as young as 11 were ordered to sit on the floor in their classrooms during the alert.West Midlands Police said three people had been seen with a knife before some of them ran onto the school grounds on Tuesday morning.A spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of three young men seen with a knife in Warren Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, at just before 9.30am.The school said it worked with police to resolve the issue, and that the lockdown was "in line with the academy’s procedures".Some parents said they found out about the lockdown some time after it took place or on social media.The school said it texted parents to reassure them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Aggressive and threatening' teens force suburban McDonald's to shut its restaurant every afternoon as staff struggle to control rowdy high school students

High school students vaping and causing trouble in the dining area of a McDonald's restaurant forced the franchise to shut down its dine-in section for an entire week as staff struggled to control the rowdy teens. The McDonald's at Point Cook, in Melbourne's southwest, posted a sign at the entrance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy