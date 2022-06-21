ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach Juneteenth celebration includes mobile museum highlighting Black history

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvPWU_0gHCnOQF00

DAYTONA BEACH — At first glance, Linda McGee wasn't entirely sure what she was looking at inside the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center.

"Angela, what is this right here?" McGee asked her longtime friend Angela Jennings, owner of the Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels.

"It’s called the runaway collar," Jennings told McGee.

Nearby was another runaway collar, this one with bells attached.

"So they know where you are," Jennings said.

McGee, who's chaired the Daytona Beach Juneteenth Festival Committee for nearly a quarter-century, looked around the room in awe.

"It’s history that can’t be forgotten," McGee said.

Saturday's event at Cypress Street Park marked the return of the Juneteenth Festival. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated remembrance of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to the nonprofit Society for Public Health Education.

President Joe Biden last year signed a Senate bill into law, making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

McGee said watching the mobile museum expand over the years had a significant impact on her life.

McGee said she worries about how much younger generations are truly learning about history, given the efforts of some politicians to sanitize the most gruesome parts of America's history.

"If they never know about it or understand it, they repeat it," McGee said.

The artifacts and displays included in Jennings' mobile museum cover a few hundred years' worth of African-American history.

Jennings started the museum more than 25 years ago, motivated by the lack of knowledge her nephew, a straight-A junior in high school, had at that point in time of Black history.

She's traveled to Africa, the Caribbean and Europe for pieces, and her museum has spent time in all 50 states.

"A lot of people are just in disbelief" when they see the collection, Jennings said.

Mark Lane:Juneteenth won out over Florida's holiday and now it's national

Juneteenth:Why we celebrate

That was the state South Daytona resident Timothy Hamm was in Saturday afternoon upon walking inside the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center.

"It's a lot to take in," Hamm, 37, said. "A lot of us don't know where we come from; a lot of us don't know what it took to get where we are today, and some people think that there's no hope."

For Jennings, the result of maintaining hope was on display outside of the building at Cypress Street Park.

Hundreds of residents visited the park off George Engram Boulevard on Saturday for the city's Juneteenth celebration featuring food, vendors and live entertainment, including a dance troupe from Royal Pointe Dance Academy.

Despite an audio malfunction, the dancers, girls between the ages of 7 and 12, carried on with encouragement and timed clapping from the crowd that gave them a bit of a beat to which they could keep moving.

"As performers, you go through so many things," Stacey Speller, the Latin dance instructor at the academy, said.

Speller said the troupe, which includes her 7-year-old daughter Selina, kept going even when the music cut out.

"I'm really proud of them," Speller said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

All the “Girls, Girls, Girls” will be at the Daytona Bandshell

Carnival of Crue, a Motley Crue tribute, will be presented Friday, and Rushour and KISS America – Rush and KISS tributes will be presented Saturday at the Daytona Beach Bandshell. Both concerts start at 7:15 p.m. For the Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Carnival of Cruë is a Florida...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

You can drink like 'Papa' in Volusia County

You might have seen her in a bright red Jeep that sports a “Rum Runner” sign on it. The Jeep owner is Daytona Beach Shores resident Diane Benedict Coury, the area rep for Papa’s Pilar Rum made by the Hemingway Rum Co. Ernest Hemingway’s name is synonymous...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando, Daytona Beach hit 99, 100 for 1st time in decades

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Folks out at the World’s Most Famous Beach will want to jump in the water when they hear this: Daytona Beach’s temperature Thursday hit heights not seen in 23 years. News 6 meteorologists said Daytona Beach’s temperature hit 100 Thursday for the first...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
South Daytona, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Society
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Palatka Blue Crab Festival returns

For nearly 30 years, the popular and family-friendly Palatka Blue Crab Festival has become an annual tradition, attracting thousands of guests to the scenic waterfront in downtown Palatka. This year’s festival was held May 27-29 and featured 34 musical acts spread across three stages. Headliners included R&B singer Ginuwine,...
PALATKA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
click orlando

🦖Looking for the 20-foot DeBary dino? He moved.

DEBARY, Fla. – I cover dozens of stories each month, but this one is memorable. It’s one of the first stories I covered when I began working at News 6 and the update is just a perfect Insider story. A DeBary salvage yard is selling its large property...
DEBARY, FL
click orlando

Tropical wave forms over Atlantic. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a slight chance to develop in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center on Thursday said the wave, which was producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, could develop by early next week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Black History#Black People#African American History#Juneteenth Celebration#Racism#Senate
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Governor vetoes funds for hazardous waterway at Port Orange

A section of the creek has been identified as a danger to sea life and a hazard to boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders due to its shallow waters. It concerned residents in Port Orange enough to create the non-profit organization Spruce Creek Rising. The organization was formed in 2014 with the...
PORT ORANGE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

David Siegel sells a local Westgate Resorts site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel has sold another Orlando property. Orlando-based Central Florida Investments Inc. -- the parent company of timeshare giant Westgate Resorts --...
ORLANDO, FL
Wilson County Source

Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest

Orlando, FL  (RestaurantNews.com)  Red Lobster® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and […] The post Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest appeared first on Wilson County Source.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
flaglerlive.com

Stray F Word and 14 Seconds of TikTok End Flagler Teacher Abbey Cooke’s Storied 13-Year Career

On Tuesday evening, the Flagler County School Board voted 3-1 to approve a list of personnel items–leave requests, suspensions, transfers, appointments, “non-reappointments.”. Among them: the non-reappointment of Abbey Cooke, one of the district’s more celebrated teachers–she was the 2017 Belle Terre Elementary Teacher of the Year. It was...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

19-year-old shot to death in Daytona Beach identified

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday in Daytona Beach, according to police. Daytona Beach police said Telan Mann was fatally shot just before 2 a.m. near Forest Glen Boulevard and Oak Tree Circle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Mann was shot multiple...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WYFF4.com

Wild video shows angry raccoon chase woman, her dog in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in Orlando, Florida, was terrified when a raccoon chased after her and her dog. The attack, which was caught on a doorbell camera, can be viewed above. Nykeria Clark told WSVN that her dog, Jojo, and the raccoon fought as Clark tried to get...
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy