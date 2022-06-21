ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In pictures: Rail strikes leave West Midlands stations empty

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain passengers in the West Midlands have faced widespread disruption amid Tuesday's rail strike, with stations across the region left largely empty. At normally bustling Birmingham New...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

BBC

Rail strike: Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer's picket line plea

A number of Labour MPs have shown support for this week's rail strikes by appearing at picket lines outside stations, despite warnings from Sir Keir Starmer's office. Senior Labour MPs were told not to show support for the strikes. However, frontbenchers Kate Osborne, Paula Barker and Navendu Mishra are among...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Stagecoach Merseyside bus drivers to strike over pay offer

Dozens of bus drivers and engineers are to go on strike on Merseyside after a union accused an operator of "failing to make workers a fair pay offer". Bus firm Stagecoach said it had offered all employees at its Gillmoss depot in Liverpool a 9.5% increase. However, the union Unite...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Drakeford claims staff moved from Wales to England

The Welsh government has stood by comments made by the first minister that Network Rail "removed" staff from Wales to help services in England. The group denied on Tuesday evening it had redeployed staff in such a way. Conservative Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies accused Mr Drakeford of getting his...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Peterborough City Council expresses concerns over BBC Look East merger

A council has unanimously passed a motion vowing to fight the BBC's plans to end its Cambridge-based version of the regional news programme Look East. The BBC is proposing to merge the programme with the version broadcast from Norwich. Peterborough City Council's Shaz Nawaz feared the city would become a...
POLITICS
BBC

Will my summer holiday flights be cancelled?

Flight cancellations and airport delays are expected to continue, affecting summer holiday plans for many. Airlines had already been struggling with staff shortages, and now face further disruption after aviation workers across Europe voted to strike. Some operators have begun cancelling flights, to try to prevent a repeat of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cornwall and Devon stations largely empty on second strike day

No trains are running in Cornwall and Devon has a hugely reduced service on the second day of industrial action. Main and branch line routes are affected after rail workers walked out in a dispute over pay and conditions. The first day of strike action took place on Tuesday, and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Apology after spelling errors on Birmingham's Jubilee plaque

A plaque unveiled to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be replaced due to a string of spelling mistakes. The panel in Birmingham's Victoria Square misspelled the words ruling, sovereignty and street names. It was unveiled by the Earl of Wessex on Friday, but residents were quick to spot the...
U.K.
BBC

Travellers braced for biggest rail strike in 30 years

New agency worker law not the answer, says Commons committee chair. A government plan to make it legal for employers to bring in agency staff to replace striking workers is not the "solution" to railway walkouts, says the head of the Transport Select Committee. This is because the railways rely...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: 'Firms treated as collateral damage'

The rail strikes have disrupted trade for businesses at or near stations, according to several firms in the West Midlands. Travellers have faced another day of disruption with workers on strike for a second time this week. Coffee and food shops and taxi drivers said they have suffered from the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Leicester's new St Margaret's bus station due to open

Leicester's new £14.3m bus station is set to open, following 18 months of work. The city council said St Margaret's bus station, in Gravel Street, would open to passengers on 27 June. The authority said the frame of the former 1980s building, which was largely demolished, was reused with...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Police Scotland urged to improve equality and diversity training

Police Scotland must significantly improve training around equality and diversity, a review has said. The review was ordered after ex-firearms officer Rhona Malone - who had raised concerns about sexism - was paid almost £1m after an employment tribunal found she had been victimised. The review was carried out...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Great Yarmouth demolition worker died after falling from height

A demolition worker said to be "the best in the country" at metal cutting died while dismantling a decommissioned oil rig, an inquest heard. Stephen Picken, 62, who was from Stoke-on-Trent, was working in Great Yarmouth outer harbour in 2019 when he died. Norfolk Coroner's Court heard he was cutting...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services

Thousands of railway workers are staging their second strike of the week, impacting services across the country.Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations seeing fewer passengers than a typical weekday.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.Just one in five trains are running, and they are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.Services started later than normal at 7.30am and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH

