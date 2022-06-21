ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Two Ohio men injured in jet ski accident

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
Two Ohio men lost control of their jet skis on Long Lake Sunday morning. Both were thrown from their jet skis into the water and found unconscious by other boaters.

Gage Liames, 20, from Cario, Ohio, and passenger Brenton Brock, 20, were treated at the scene by Lakeland Fire Medical First Responders and LifeCare for head and neck injuries. Both were transported to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Branch County Sheriff Marine Patrol Division is investigating the crash which took place around 11:30 a.m.

