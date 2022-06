FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, a bipartisan government relations, public affairs and consulting firm announced it would be opening an office in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Cornerstone Government Affairs office will initially have Katelyn Bunning, former legislative director to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Karen Kelly, former district director to the Dean of the House of Representatives Hal Rogers (R-KY), and Ethan Witt, former assistant vice president of government and community relations for Eastern Kentucky University.

