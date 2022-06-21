ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edon, OH

Sewer Project Update

wbnowqct.com
 3 days ago

The Edon Village Council approves entering into an agreement...

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbnowqct.com

Meanwhile…

AquaBounty officials sat down Wednesday with around 40 members of the community for a town hall meeting…to discuss its planned fish farm in Pioneer. AquaBounty is in the process of building and getting the applications for a planned 479,000-square-foot facility…to raise 10,000 metric tons of genetically modified salmon, a year. The project will cost AquaBounty up to $320 million with plans to hire more than 100 people to operate the facility. Prior to the town hall, people were able to submit questions to be answered during the event.
PIONEER, OH
wbnowqct.com

When Tech Is Wrong

A driver…who drove his car onto the train tracks in DeKalb County…tells police…that was what his GPS directed him to do. Officials tell reporters…the 18-year-old Fort Wayne man got out of his car after it got stuck on the tracks along County Road 59…and called 911. Shortly after, the car was then hit by a Norfolk Southern train. No one is hurt. The car is totaled. The investigation into the crash is being handled by area…along with transportation…officials.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
wbnowqct.com

Barbara A. Cupps, 71

Barbara A. Cupps, 71, of Mark Center, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Barb was born April 2, 1951, in Troy, Ohio, daughter of the late, John T. and Alice M. (Rupert) Meiring. She married the love of her life, Marvin E. Cupps on April 18, 1970, in St. Paris, Ohio. Barb worked at Johns Manville, Defiance, Ohio for 31 years until her retirement. Barb cherished spending time with her family. Nothing made her happier than hosting a family meal and gathering with the ones she loved. Barb especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could often be found going to garage sales.
MARK CENTER, OH
wbnowqct.com

Smith Found Competent

A Toledo court has reversed its decision a second time, with a judge ruling…the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Montpelier woman is now competent to stand trial. We have reported…Thomas Smith…has been getting treatment for the past year…in a locked ward at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. Smith is accused of stabbing Danialle Swan, 24, of Montpelier, several times in the chest and abdomen on Feb. 29, 2020, as she entered a BP gas station in Toledo. Swan later succumbed to her injuries at a Toledo Hospital. Smith fled the scene on foot initially, but was tackled and held by several bystanders who witnessed the attack.
MONTPELIER, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy