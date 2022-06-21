Sewer Project Update

A Toledo court has reversed its decision a second time, with a judge ruling…the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Montpelier woman is now competent to stand trial. We have reported…Thomas Smith…has been getting treatment for the past year…in a locked ward at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital. Smith is accused of stabbing Danialle Swan, 24, of Montpelier, several times in the chest and abdomen on Feb. 29, 2020, as she entered a BP gas station in Toledo. Swan later succumbed to her injuries at a Toledo Hospital. Smith fled the scene on foot initially, but was tackled and held by several bystanders who witnessed the attack.

MONTPELIER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO