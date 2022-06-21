Sewer Project Update

Barbara A. Cupps, 71, of Mark Center, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Barb was born April 2, 1951, in Troy, Ohio, daughter of the late, John T. and Alice M. (Rupert) Meiring. She married the love of her life, Marvin E. Cupps on April 18, 1970, in St. Paris, Ohio. Barb worked at Johns Manville, Defiance, Ohio for 31 years until her retirement. Barb cherished spending time with her family. Nothing made her happier than hosting a family meal and gathering with the ones she loved. Barb especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could often be found going to garage sales.
Comments / 0