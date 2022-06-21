Injury Accident In AT

Occurred on June 18, 2022 / Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA. Info from Licensor: "Driving through downtown Fort Wayne, IN on June 18th, 2022 with my wife when I see a motorcycle weaving through traffic in my rear view mirror. He then gets in front of me and rear-ends the truck that was in front of me with a sudden stop in traffic. Police came, I stayed as a witness and showed the clip to the police and saw the guy getting checked by paramedics. The guy was walking around after the impact, so he was okay but can only assume he might have gotten a concussion from the crash."

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO