Injury Accident In AT

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
Five people were transported from the scene of a two-car crash in Putnam County late Thursday afternoon. First responders and a pair of life flight helicopters were called to the scene at County Road D and Road 2, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Initial indications are that one person had to be extricated, with two adults and three children transported from the scene. The Findlay Post of the State Highway Patrol says that they just left the scene around 9 p.m. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available from law enforcement.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut Thursday afternoon. The Pizza Hut was located at 3425 Secor Road, near Executive Parkway. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, the car drove left of center on Executive Parkway, jumped the curb...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was stopped on southbound Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange Thursday morning due to a pileup. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that possibly up to 8 vehicle crashed in the area just after 9 a.m. An INDOT camera showed 5 vehicles involved in a pileup.
Occurred on June 18, 2022 / Fort Wayne, Indiana, USA. Info from Licensor: "Driving through downtown Fort Wayne, IN on June 18th, 2022 with my wife when I see a motorcycle weaving through traffic in my rear view mirror. He then gets in front of me and rear-ends the truck that was in front of me with a sudden stop in traffic. Police came, I stayed as a witness and showed the clip to the police and saw the guy getting checked by paramedics. The guy was walking around after the impact, so he was okay but can only assume he might have gotten a concussion from the crash."
LIMA — What began as small combustion in a trash can led to a garage fire at a residence in American Township. The American Township Fire Department responded to 2819 Lakewood Ave. at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday. American Township Fire Chief Tom Hadding said the fire was called in by a passerby around 12:18 a.m.
ANTWERP – On Wednesday about 4:45 p.m., officers with the Antwerp Police Department and deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office were called to the boat access at the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street in the Village of Antwerp for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled a deceased adult male from the water.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The driver of an asphalt truck was injured after the truck rolled over twice Wednesday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says just after 5 a.m., 24-year-old Ian Hirschy, from Berne, was driving a loaded asphalt truck west in the 4600 block of County Road 56. The truck ran off the road and re-entered the road on an uneven surface, causing the truck to roll over twice before stopping upright in a field. The truck was loaded with about 15,000 pounds of material, the sheriff says.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Perrysburg restaurant. Social Gastropub went up in flames Thursday afternoon. Photos from the scene from the Perrysburg Fire Department showed flames through the roof and smoke plumes could be seen from miles away. Perrysburg...
ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide. The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Monday morning residential fire in Perry Township claimed the life of a female resident of the home. Heather Lee, an investigator with the Allen County Coroners Office, said Charlotte Patton, 53, died in the blaze. According to Chief Justin Roberts of the Perry Township Fire...
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was taken into custody by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department early Wednesday morning after an argument led to a physical altercation and a stabbing. 19-year-old Jose Tafolla was booked into the Steuben County Jail on a felony count of battery with...
Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded. The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. When the driver fled the […]
A June 22 release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office states, "Deputy Ackerman has been a valued member of this office since his hiring in September of 2018 and is currently assigned to the third shift Uniform Division. Deputy Ackerman underwent a successful surgery last evening at a Columbus area hospital and has since been discharged. Deputy Ackerman is off duty under medical leave at this time and will likely remain off duty during the course of the BCI investigation. We anticipate being able to release the name of the deceased suspect later this week.
STURGIS, Mich. — It's a parents' worst nightmare. Now, two mothers are spending their days at the bedside of their critically injured teens after they were involved in a four-car crash Friday. Fekile Lind and Jillian Romanyk are both recovering from multiple surgeries. The teens were seriously hurt in...
A driver…who drove his car onto the train tracks in DeKalb County…tells police…that was what his GPS directed him to do. Officials tell reporters…the 18-year-old Fort Wayne man got out of his car after it got stuck on the tracks along County Road 59…and called 911. Shortly after, the car was then hit by a Norfolk Southern train. No one is hurt. The car is totaled. The investigation into the crash is being handled by area…along with transportation…officials.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday at approximately 5:37 a.m., Allen County Police Officers responded to State Line Road, North of Carrier Road, for a single vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived they found that the male driver of the pick-up was traveling north on Stateline Road when for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, and drove off the west side of Stateline road, causing it to roll over twice ejecting the driver. The driver and single occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The identity of the deceased along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner.
Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.
LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has identified Deputy Izak Ackerman as the officer shot in the face during a traffic stop on Lima’s south side early Tuesday morning. Ackerman, 26, underwent surgery in Columbus Tuesday and has since been discharged, the Sheriff’s Office said in...
