If you would like to add a wireless charger to your desk without cluttering up your workspace, you may be interested in the new invisible wireless charger that allows you to charge your phone anywhere on your desk. Simply place the charging pack on the underside of your desk and create a charging hotspot in its location on top of your desk. Desks can be up to 50 mm or 2 inches in thickness and the wireless charger will provide 10W of power to your phone.

RETAIL ・ 8 HOURS AGO