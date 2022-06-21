ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG ‘look to nab Robert Lewandowski’ as Barcelona ‘refuse to meet Bayern Munich’s £43m transfer demands’

By James Colasanti
 3 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN could be about to scupper Robert Lewandowski's move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The legendary Poland striker is thought to be close to finalising a switch from Bayern Munich to Barca and agreeing a three-year deal.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is said to be keen on a move to Barcelona Credit: Getty

The German giants have confirmed he wants to leave and his agent Pini Zahavi says he has "always dreamed" of joining the Catalans.

But Bayern are apparently reluctant to sell the 33-year-old star, who has bagged 238 goals in 253 appearances for them and is under contract until June 2023.

Their sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has just flown out to meet Lewy face-to-face at his holiday home in Mallorca to convince him to stay, according to Marca.

And with Barca facing financial trouble this summer it remains to be seen whether they will be able to meet Bayern's £43million valuation.

Barca are reportedly in a situation where they will have to sell some of their stars to bankroll new arrivals in this window.

That has opened up the door for PSG to make a move, according to Foot Mercato.

The French champions are said to be in the market for a striker that "compliments" their own talisman Kylian Mbappe - and Lewandowski fits the bill.

The move might be helped by the fact that Zahavi was instrumental in taking Neymar to PSG in 2017.

Prem powerhouses Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with moves for the ex-Borussia Dortmund star.

While speculation over his future continues, Lewandowski has been enjoying a summer holiday with his wife Anna, 33, in Spain.

ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

