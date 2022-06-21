ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Orlando, FL  ( RestaurantNews.com ) Red Lobster ® is turning up the heat and bringing guests the hottest summer celebration of seafood with the launch of Seafood Summerfest. Starting today, and for a limited time, guests are invited to live it up during Seafood Summerfest and satisfy their seafood cravings with a variety of sizzling Red Lobster dishes and exciting new beverage offerings that are fire!

Joining the Seafood Summerfest lineup is NEW! BBQ Bacon Grilled Shrimp, which can be enjoyed as an entrée as part of 3 Courses for $18.99*, when paired with a soup or salad and individual-sized starter. Guests can also sink their teeth into the hottest summer duo, Steak and Lobster, or treat their tastebuds to a grilled trio of seafood with Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon.

The Seafood Summerfest lineup features a selection of new and classic seafood dishes to choose from – all of course served with warm, Cheddar Bay Biscuits® – including:

  • NEW! BBQ Bacon Grilled Shrimp ( available as 3 Course entrée choice ) – Two fire-grilled shrimp skewers, glazed with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and topped with crispy bacon and green onions. Served over orzo rice with a choice of one side.
  • Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon – A tender Maine lobster tail, grilled jumbo shrimp skewer, and fresh Atlantic salmon finished with a brown butter sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
  • Steak & Lobster – A wishbone Maine lobster tail and a NY strip grilled with Red Lobster’s signature seasoning. Served with a choice of two sides.
  • Red Argentinian Shrimp Skewers – Skewered Red Argentinian shrimp, fire-grilled and served over orzo rice and a choice of two sides.
  • Live Maine Lobster – 1¼ lb., wild-caught, and fresh from the Atlantic, available steamed or stuffed. Served with a choice of two sides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrTtp_0gHCkmWC00

Guests can beat the heat while sipping a refreshing summer-inspired cocktail like the NEW! Summer Sangarita , a blend of summer’s most popular cocktails – a sangria and margarita – or cheers with a glass of NEW! Sea Sun California Chardonnay and NEW! Sea Sun California Pinot Noir , both wines by the family that brought you Caymus Vineyards.

And, because nothing says summer like lobster, Red Lobster is getting the party started by releasing a “how to” Lobster Cracking Video with step-by-step instructions that’ll have guests cracking into the delectable shellfish like a pro all summer long.

Red Lobster’s Seafood Summerfest dishes are available to enjoy in-restaurant or from the comfort of home by ordering To Go or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order .

To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster’s free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards SM . To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster’s website .

*Offer available for a limited time at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada; not available in Puerto Rico or Guam. Prices higher in New York Times Square, Hawaii, and Canada. Pricing indicated excludes beverages (and alcohol), applicable taxes and gratuities. Available for Dine-in or To Go; third party delivery excluded. Offer not combinable with any other offer or coupon relating specifically to the soups, salads, starters, or entrées included in this offer. See RedLobster.com for full terms.

The post Red Lobster Launches New Seafood Summerfest appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

