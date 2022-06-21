Fire officials: teen loses hand while playing with fireworks

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his other hand while reportedly playing with fireworks, South King Fire said Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 33900 block of 19th Avenue Southwest in Federal Way. A firework had blown up in the teen’s hand.

A 10-year-old was also injured, but it is unclear how bad the child’s injuries were, KIRO-TV reported.

Both kids were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. It is not yet known what kind of fireworks the teen was handling.

For safety, firefighters advised that fireworks should be handled by professionals and to attend a public show.