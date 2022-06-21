SJSO arrest reports 6/17-6/19

Early Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, it was reported to Amite City Police Department that a vehicle theft had occurred on North 2nd Street. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle stolen was occupied by two black males. While on patrol, our officers saw the said vehicle on Factory Street. As our officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects drove the vehicle off the road hitting a tree and fled the scene to a nearby wooded area. The suspects came out of the woods on a citizen who was working nearby and he was able to detain one of the suspects until officers arrived. The suspect, 18 year old Corey Ard, was taken into custody where he was later questioned by detectives. Ard was charged with Illegal Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Flight from an Officer with a Vehicle and as a Probation Violator. The second suspect remains at large. Anyone with any information regarding this case please contact Amite City Police Department at 985-748-6169 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO