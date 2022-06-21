LSP participates in SafeDRIVE

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Chairman Vincent J. Pierre and the members of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus understands the difference between Leadership and Management. It became clear on Sine Die that the day was going to end in a very dismal way, said Chairman Pierre. The question for the Louisiana Legislators on HB1 or any map with two black members of Congress for Louisiana became, are you a leader or a manager? A minister recently said that there is a difference. Leadership is doing things right and management is doing the right things. He used a story from baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Harold “Pee Wee” Reese but we are certainly not acting in the same vein of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson as an olive branch was extended during America’s pastime, a baseball game. Are we doing things right and going into areas that are not comfortable, or, are we doing right things, and staying in our comfort zone? Leaders push and work on issues that are challenging, transformational and often times uncomfortable, they do not hide in safe spaces. Where is our calling from the Most High and the oath that we took to lead…Across this country, we are no doubt a fractured community, but, here in Louisiana, we believed that we see all of our people as equal and a fundamental part of our humanity. Every Louisianan should feel welcome in the game of politics, elections and organizing their communities for engagement and prosperity. We all should be the light from darkness for everyone and we should never be silenced.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO