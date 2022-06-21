Florida man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rushing home to comfort a pet paid off in a big way for a Florida man who won the $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, found out his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, was not feeling well and rushed to be by her side. He decided to take a short cut home, instead of his usual route, and made a quick pit stop at the Stop N Shop located on 540 East Howard Street in Live Oak, where he purchased a scratch-off ticket.2 Tampa Bay attractions ranked among 10 best travel experiences in US: Tripadvisor
Linton ended up winning the $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.
The store will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 game features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.
“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0