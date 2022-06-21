ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man credits pregnant dog for $2M lottery win

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1udjQO_0gHCjcj900

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rushing home to comfort a pet paid off in a big way for a Florida man who won the $2 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, found out his pregnant dachshund, Ivy, was not feeling well and rushed to be by her side. He decided to take a short cut home, instead of his usual route, and made a quick pit stop at the Stop N Shop located on 540 East Howard Street in Live Oak, where he purchased a scratch-off ticket.

2 Tampa Bay attractions ranked among 10 best travel experiences in US: Tripadvisor

Linton ended up winning the $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

The store will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $10 game features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

“I still can’t believe it. This is life-changing, but I’m definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!” Linton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Florida restaurant owner finds $10K inside forgotten purse

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida restaurant owner is a reminder that there are good people everywhere. Lucy Rodriguez owns AutentiKa Mexican Grille in Panama City Beach. This past weekend, she came across a bag someone left in the restaurant. She opened the bag to look for contact information for the owner when […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Pinetta, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Lottery#Dog#The Stop N Shop#Nexstar Media Inc
L. Cane

How to Get into Florida's State Parks for Free

Florida is partially known for its natural bounty. From its beaches to its forests to its preserves and refuges, Florida has much to offer for nature lovers or people who just want a scenic place to hike, bird watch, snorkel, kayak, tube, or swim, to name just a few possible activities.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
WMAZ

Person in Florida airlifted to hospital after being 'crushed' by hundreds of pounds of glass

EAST LAKE, Fla. — A person was seriously injured by a pallet of commercial glass Thursday afternoon in Pinellas County, East Lake Fire Rescue said. Around 2:33 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 in East Lake where firefighters said a person was "crushed" by hundreds of pounds of glass. First responders extricated the individual and airlifted the person to a hospital.
EAST LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WFLA

WFLA

71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy