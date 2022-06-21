2 dead in Everett, 2 dead in Seattle in separate shootings

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say two people were killed in Everett and two people were killed in Seattle in separate shootings on Monday and early Tuesday.

Everett Police said two men were fatally shot and a man in his 40s was hospitalized on Monday afternoon, The Seattle Times reported. Officers found the three men at an Everett house on Lexington Avenue with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead, police said.

Officers are working to identify the suspect, who police say fled before they arrived. Officer Kerby Duncan said police are investigating the connections between the three men.

In a separate shooting early Tuesday, police say a woman and man were killed in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found the woman and man with gunshot wounds at a parked car.

Both died at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Everett detectives were also investigating a Sunday morning shooting that stemmed from an altercation in a parking area. A man in his 30s was critically hurt but was stable, police said.

“We have our share of shootings, but having this many shootings close together is abnormal,” Duncan said.