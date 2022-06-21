ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor Hochul signs John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act into New York law

By Jamie DeLine
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GHC1X_0gHCjIGj00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act Monday. The governor explained how this will help further protect voters, especially people of color.

“We are going to fight back against voter suppression, voter delusion, intimidation, deception, and obstruction,” said Hochul. “We are providing more language assistance. If you can’t understand the language on your ballots, how can you possibly vote? We are changing that as well.”

This legislation builds upon the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

According to Perry Grossman of the New York State Civil Liberties Union, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act includes an approval process for any future changes to election laws.

“It flips the burden from voters, who have to go identify and prosecute discrimination, to jurisdictions to prove that when they are making changes to their election laws, that they are not hurting voters,” stated Grossman.

Before any voting and election law changes are made, the law now requires places that have a recent history of voting rights violations or racial discrimination to get approval from the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau or a specified State Supreme Court.

“They have to show that the change they are going to make is not going to make voters of color worse off,” Grossman said.

The act is named after prominent civil rights leader, Congressman John Lewis, who spent his life advocating for racial equality and voting rights.

“Today’s signing is a victory for Democracy,” said Assemblymember Latrice Walker, the bill’s sponsor. “It’s a victory for New Yorkers from Buffalo to Brownsville. We have stepped to the forefront and established New York State as a national leader.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
News 8 WROC

2 men arrested by Livingston County Drug Task Force

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested in separate incidents involving the sale of cocaine, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday. The first arrest was of 41-year-old Mount Morris resident Chris Campbell on June 13 in Mount Morris, NY, according to MMPD. An indictment warrant charged him with three counts of […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
John R.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Racial Discrimination#Politics State#Politics Governor#State Supreme Court
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy