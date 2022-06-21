Power Problem Again Causes Bart To Reroute Sf-Bound Passengers On Richmond Line

SAN FRANCISCO – The first drug sobering center in San Francisco is open in the South of Market neighborhood to provide a safe indoor space for people intoxicated with various substances, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday. SoMa RISE, which stands for "Recover, Initiate, Support, and Engagement," is a space for people intoxicated with opioids, methamphetamines, and other substances to rest, access clean bathrooms, shower, have a meal and get connected to care and services.The center is a tobacco, alcohol, and drug-free space and will support around 20 participants at a time, with...
