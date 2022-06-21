Power Problem Again Causes Bart To Reroute Sf-Bound Passengers On Richmond Line

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking for help in finding a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man bicycling with his children in the city's downtown last week.According to officers, the hit-and-run took place at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.Officers said the victim, identified as Dmitry Putilov, was attempting to cross the intersection with his two children when a driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck Putilov. The driver did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound towards Interstate 980.Putilov was taken to the hospital,...

