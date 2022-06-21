ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets tried to trade for Pro Bowl receiver before drafting Garrett Wilson, report says

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the New York Jets “looked into” trading for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown before selecting Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That news comes as no surprise, as the Jets previously were...

