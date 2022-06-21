ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

Juvenile injured in fight in Caruthersville

KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Man arrested on kidnapping charge in Caruthersville. Caruthersville Police arrested...

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CARBONDALE, IL
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
Caruthersville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Caruthersville, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Suspicious vehicle leads to McCracken drug arrest

A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after police investigated a suspicious vehicle. While patrolling Oaks Road at 7 pm, McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies said they noticed a suspicious vehicle parked at an abandoned home. Deputies made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Dalton L....
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Woman injured in single-vehicle crash on MO 34 near Burfordville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on MO 34 on Thursday afternoon, June 23. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 74-year-old Marble Hill woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape eastbound on MO 34, about 2 miles west of Burfordville.
BURFORDVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Man arrested on kidnapping charge in Caruthersville

A chain link fence now surrounds the pond at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. A juvenile was transported to a hospital after what police were told was a large fight in Caruthersville. 1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A deadly...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting at Noble Park on Tuesday afternoon, June 21. According to police, it happened just after 4 p.m. inside a vehicle near a shelter at the park. They said the shooting apparently stemmed from a domestic situation. There is no threat to...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police investigating attempted kidnapping

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened late Sunday night. Cape Girardeau police received a report of an attempted kidnapping at about 10:51 p.m. on June 19 in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street. The victim, a 19-year...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, June 21. According to Marion police, they were dispatched to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 10:58 p.m. at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail. When...
kfmo.com

Remains Found Following Missing Person Investigation

(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of aggravated robbery in Carbondale arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police responded to reports of a robbery on the 700 block of East Main Street on Friday, June 17. During the investigation, officers learned at 10:19 p.m. a suspect entered the room of the victim and demanded money. Officers said the suspect implied he had...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
KFVS12

Missing Paducah man located

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The search is over for a Paducah man reported missing on Tuesday, June 21. According to police, Harry Norsworthy, 88, was last seen on Buckner Lane in Paducah driving a 2010 Chrysler van, gold in color. Police reported he was no longer missing shortly after midnight.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Chase leads to Paducah man's arrest for vehicle theft

A Sunday foot chase with deputies in the Farley community led to a Paducah man's arrest for a stolen vehicle and drugs. A Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said he conducted a traffic stop on Cook Street on a car driven by 38-year-old Dustin R. Wistafke of Paducah. According to deputies, the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen in McCracken County.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County drug investigation results in arrest

A drug investigation in McCracken County on Monday ended in a Paducah man's arrest . After several weeks of receiving complaints about drug activity at a home on Bluebird Lane, McCracken County detectives obtained a search warrant and reportedly found meth and marijuana. Authorities said the resident, Scott C. Bowling,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

