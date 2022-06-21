ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Former Ruskin Motel Finds New Life As Affordable Housing

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icyFu_0gHCiSsy00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities officials on Wednesday will dedicate a former rundown motel on U.S. 41 that has been renovated and transformed into Las Villas Apartments, an affordable housing complex.

With rent and home prices rapidly rising across Florida and the country, governments, nonprofits, and housing advocates are finding creative solutions.

The $2 million project to create Las Villas Apartments in Ruskin is the latest non-traditional effort to provide affordable housing.

The 13 units were extensively renovated to create 13 efficiency apartments that are being rented to low-income residents at below-market rates. The former motel was purchased with $1.5 million in funding from Hillsborough County and $500,000 from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

In the news: Bolts Hedman ‘We Had To Win , Got To Do It Again’

A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at Las Villas Apartments, 1308 N. U.S. 41, Ruskin, FL 33570.

The ceremony will feature representatives from Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.

Hillsborough County has prioritized addressing affordable housing issues, investing more than $54 million into the community in 2021, directly impacting more than 24,300 households.

The programs and services funded by the County focus on creating new affordable housing opportunities, training for residents to further their careers in order to afford home ownership, and infrastructure improvements that enhance the communities around them.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 9

Related
sarasotanewsleader.com

Frances Carlton Condominium in downtown Sarasota first in city to undergo detailed inspection that new state law requires for older complexes

Rising insurance expense prompted board to pursue the undertaking well before Legislature responded to Surfside disaster. One year ago, on June 24, 2021, part of the 12-floor Champlain Towers South condominium complex collapsed in Surfside. As the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) points out on its website, that incident “happened suddenly and has resulted in mass casualties.”
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Odessa neighbors sue Hillsborough County over land dispute

ODESSA, Fla. — Hillsborough County has been hit with a lawsuit from neighbors in Odessa who say a new housing development that’s being built in the Keystone area doesn’t follow land-use protections. Keystone is a quiet area with winding two-lane roads, mossy trees, and space. At least…for...
ODESSA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

New foster care agency looks to change the culture after crisis in Pinellas and Pasco counties

LARGO, Fla. — It's been six months since the new agency in charge of the child welfare system in Pinellas and Pasco counties has taken over. The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) named Family Support Services (FSS) the lead agency in November following a criminal investigation looking into Eckerd Connects, the former long-time lead agency in the Tampa Bay area whose contract was terminated with DCF at the end of 2021.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Motel#Catholic Charities#Las Villas Apartments#County
Bay News 9

Self-help housing program expands in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. — A $240,000 grant from the Housing Assistance Council will boost the development of affordable housing in Wimauma. A $240,000 grant from the Housing Assistance Council will boost the development of affordable housing in Wimauma. Magnolia Garden Square, a new community of 38 Villas and townhomes, is...
WIMAUMA, FL
L. Cane

What is the Largest Home in Florida?

http://www.ocpafl.org, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. According to GoBankingRates, the average home size in Florida is 1375 square feet. However, even as lot size in Florida is shrinking, home size is actually growing.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Commissioners Name New County Leader

  The Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) unanimously names Mike Carballa to serve as Pasco’s next County Administrator.  Carballa has been part of Pasco County Government’s senior leadership team since 2014, most recently as Assistant County Administrator for the Public Infrastructure Branch. Carballa will
suncoastnews.com

Hernando County grants rezoning for huge Lennar project

BROOKSVILLE — Signs are sprouting up and down U.S. 41 as developers bring plans for new housing developments to the area, but local residents aren’t happy about the prospect of new neighbors. At the Hernando County Commission meeting on June 14, a rezoning petition for 388.5 acres at...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
The Laker/Lutz News

Model homes expected soon in new ‘city’ of Angeline

Crews are busy at Angeline, a new 6,200-acre master-planned community in Central Pasco. A recent tour of the property, given by Vaike O’Grady, vice president of marketing and communications for Metro Development Group, provided an early glimpse of the emerging development. Fabric banners proclaim Angeline, on a portion of...
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
122K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy