Former Ruskin Motel Finds New Life As Affordable Housing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities officials on Wednesday will dedicate a former rundown motel on U.S. 41 that has been renovated and transformed into Las Villas Apartments, an affordable housing complex.

With rent and home prices rapidly rising across Florida and the country, governments, nonprofits, and housing advocates are finding creative solutions.

The $2 million project to create Las Villas Apartments in Ruskin is the latest non-traditional effort to provide affordable housing.

The 13 units were extensively renovated to create 13 efficiency apartments that are being rented to low-income residents at below-market rates. The former motel was purchased with $1.5 million in funding from Hillsborough County and $500,000 from Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 22, at Las Villas Apartments, 1308 N. U.S. 41, Ruskin, FL 33570.

The ceremony will feature representatives from Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg.

Hillsborough County has prioritized addressing affordable housing issues, investing more than $54 million into the community in 2021, directly impacting more than 24,300 households.

The programs and services funded by the County focus on creating new affordable housing opportunities, training for residents to further their careers in order to afford home ownership, and infrastructure improvements that enhance the communities around them.

