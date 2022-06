HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — After being away for 117 days and spending several months in a shelter the lovely Loretta has returned home to her owners. Horry County Animal Care Center said Loretta, known as Sardinia at the shelter, was recognized by her parents over the weekend when they saw her adoptable photo in a social media post.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO