Mayor Discusses Aledo Main Street Office Location

Bobi Jo Totten (Majeski) bought the building at 352 Washington Street, on the corner of Main and W. Railroad St. in Prophetstown in 2010. A lifetime RN, she had decided to use the building to open a school to teach CNA and other medical classes. The business thrived for 10 years adding the sale of medical scrubs the last two years. She decided to move on and went to work for IHCC, an in-home care service, with most of her clients military veterans.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO