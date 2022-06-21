ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, IL

Mayor Discusses Aledo Main Street Office Location

wrmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA more visible downtown location is being discussed for the Aledo Main Street...

wrmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Davenport chooses design firm for new riverfront park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Soon, the City of Davenport will have an idea of what to expect from a project years in the making. Depending on who you ask, plans to develop the riverfront started six years ago, or almost 20. Either way, the council made some progress on turning those plans into reality Wednesday, June 22nd.
DAVENPORT, IA
wrmj.com

Relay For Life Saturday At Aledo Central Park

Organizers looking for another successful Relay For Life of Mercer County. Aledo’s Mary Flint has been involved with the effort for many years. The 2022 Relay is Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. at Aledo Central Park.
ALEDO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
wrmj.com

Unit 404 Considering Additional PE & Cafeteria Space For Apollo

The Mercer County School Board seeking bids for upgrades at Apollo Elementary School. The district is looking for additional cafeteria and physical education space says Superintendent Scott Petrie. Both Apollo and New Boston Elementary Schools will be housing the districts kindergarten through 5th grade students beginning next school year. Also...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine business group chooses mayor as new chief

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) picked a familiar face as its new president/CEO — Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark. The president and CEO is responsible for executing a plan to meet the following strategic directions. for GMCCI: business services and advocacy, talent cultivation and workforce development,...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Boil order issued for at least 24 hours

A mandatory boil order for at least 24 hours has been issued for residents on 12th Street from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue in Silvis, according to a news release from the city. Once the boil order has been lifted, affected homes will be notified, the release says.
SILVIS, IL
977wmoi.com

3 MPD Employees Recognized for Years of Service

Three Monmouth Police Department employees were recently recognized at the Monmouth City Council meeting for their dedicated service to the Monmouth community, shares Communications Director Ken Helms:. “Officer Marlon Williams has been with the department for five years. Jarred Beckman has been with the department for seven years and PSO...
MONMOUTH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Recycling drop-off sites won't be returning to Rock Island County

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency met to approve its 2023 budget, but it won't include restoring its four drop-off recycling sites. In September 2021, RICWMA closed its four drop-off sites in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan, citing a significant drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. The tipping fee is money made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill, and the agency had said less trash came into the landfill throughout the year.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo stop on Amtrak still not out of the question

For a number of years, Geneseo has looked forward to being told when to grab the ceremonial groundbreaking shovel for the proposed depot on a Chicago to points west route on Amtrak. During the Obama Administration, the proposal to expand passenger rail was made with Chicago as the Midwestern hub....
GENESEO, IL
KIIK 104.9

A Quad Cities Serial Dine and Dash Suspect Has Finally Been Caught

A suspected serial dine and dasher plaguing numerous Quad Cities restaurants for the last several months was arrested on June 20 after skipping out on the bill of yet another restaurant. Spencer Thomas Streight was charged with fifth-degree theft, which is considered a simple misdemeanor, after he "ran up a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown’s July 4th Weekend Celebration Details

Multiple events are planned to celebrate the July 4th Holiday in Prophetstown beginning Friday, July 1st. The Winning Wheels Concert Series will continue its weekly free Friday concerts with Mountain Swallower performing on the stage at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park from 7-9PM. Saturday, July 2nd. The Prophetstown Park District...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Semper Fi Slots Open, Awaiting Machines (Photos)

Bobi Jo Totten (Majeski) bought the building at 352 Washington Street, on the corner of Main and W. Railroad St. in Prophetstown in 2010. A lifetime RN, she had decided to use the building to open a school to teach CNA and other medical classes. The business thrived for 10 years adding the sale of medical scrubs the last two years. She decided to move on and went to work for IHCC, an in-home care service, with most of her clients military veterans.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
wgil.com

‘Lipanda Day’ Celebration Coming To Galesburg

There is a large contingent of immigrants in the Galesburg area from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The country celebrates it’s independence day on June 30 each year. Some local residents decided to share their culture and celebration of Lipanda Day at Park Plaza on Saturday July 2. Yannick Kapita Katanga, Josue Bashombe and Anthony Law joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about their home country and the celebration.
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
KWQC

5 juveniles charged in rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five female juveniles have been charged Thursday with multiple counts of theft after rolling a vehicle at NorthPark mall, according to Davenport Police. Police say the juveniles were fleeing the mall in a stolen vehicle after shoplifting in Von Maur. The driver then ran over a...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy