Mayor Discusses Aledo Main Street Office Location

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency met to approve its 2023 budget, but it won't include restoring its four drop-off recycling sites. In September 2021, RICWMA closed its four drop-off sites in Rock Island, Moline, East Moline and Milan, citing a significant drop in tipping fees to pay for the service. The tipping fee is money made from dumpsters being emptied at the landfill, and the agency had said less trash came into the landfill throughout the year.
