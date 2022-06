It's been a month since a gunman killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Weeks later, information about what officers did and did not do to stop it is still coming to light. At a state legislative hearing, authorities said there were enough officers with the necessary equipment to stop the gunman just 3 minutes after he entered the school, but it took more than an hour for officers to get inside the classroom where the gunman was killing children and teachers. Texas Public Radio's Camille Phillips reports.

