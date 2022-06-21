Kathryn Trommer, 87; no service

Earl Godwin, 80, of Newport, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Parkview Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Earl’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO