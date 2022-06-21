ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Kathryn Trommer, 87; no service

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn, aka Kathy, Cash, Daugherty Lambach Trommer passed away on June 19th, 2022. She was 87 years old. Kathy was born in Akron, Ohio Feb. 9th, 1935. She married Glenn Marshall Lambach in 1952 and had five children:...

Comments / 0

 

Mary Dickson, 97; incomplete

Mary Dickson, 97, of Morehead City, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ralph Taylor, 82; incomplete

Ralph Taylor, 82, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at PruittHealth of Sea Level. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Martha Mungo, 75; private service

Martha Sue Mungo, 75, of Morehead City, died June 21, 2022, at home. The family will celebrate her life privately per Martha's request. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Harold Rowland Jr., 85; no service

Harold Cyrus Rowland Jr., 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Harold was born on November 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Harold and Althea Rowland. After graduating from high school, he honorably served in the United States Army. Harold continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he earned a bachelor's degree in Economics.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - June 21, 22 & 23

Ralph Taylor, 83, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Pruitt Health of Sealevel. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Brandon Perry, Wilmington. Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Thurman Garner Jr., 73; service June 27

Thurman “Buddy” Davis Garner Jr., 73, of Marshallberg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Marshallberg Baptist Church on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2 pm. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 pm.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Earl Godwin, 80; service June 23

Earl Godwin, 80, of Newport, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Parkview Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Earl’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Irene Austin, 95; service June 25

Irene M. Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday evening June 13, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating, the family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Craig Griffin, 78; service July 9

Craig Reynolds Griffin, 78 years old, of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, passed away surrounded by his loving family the evening of Tuesday June 14, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Craig was born July 1, 1943, to William “Billy” Griffin and Elsie Reynolds Griffin in Norman, Oklahoma. After Graduating...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Reva Ellsworth, 80; private service

Reva Darnell Nelson Ellsworth, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern. Reva was born and raised on Harkers Island, North Carolina, and was a current resident of New Bern, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most. Reva loved exploring genealogy, making jewelry, sewing and crocheting, and was always open to travel anywhere.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Benjamin Dadd Jr., 80; service June 25

Benjamin Richard Dadd, Jr., 80, of Amelia Island, FL, formerly of Emerald Isle, NC, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A mass service will be held on June 25th at 10am at St. Mildred’s Catholic Church in Swansboro, NC, with a military ceremony at Seaside Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to one of Ben’s favorite programs that brought him joy, Toys for Tots.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Earl Godwin, 80; incomplete

Earl Vance Godwin, 80, of Newport, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Harold Priestley, 91; service June 27

Harold "Bud" Priestley, 91, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted Monday, June 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Peter's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro by the Rev. Michelle Bullock. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Arrangements...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

