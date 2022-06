Who will be purged next under Florida’s autocratic regime? This is only the beginning. Last week, I was stripped of the office I’ve held for the last six years — the office I was re-elected to in 2020 by over 326,000 Palm Beach County voters. And I wasn’t alone. Many of the 280 elected volunteers serving on Florida’s Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) may have suffered the same fate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO