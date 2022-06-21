Republicans say Pritzker administration should have done more to combat IDES fraud

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is announcing that both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be canceled, for 2022, to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. A virtual poster competition will continue to offer and opportunity for junior poultry exhibitors to receive recognition and premiums at the Illinois State Fair. Interested candidates can find rules and entry requirements on this virtual competition online at illinoisstatefair.info and, to allow extra time for junior poultry exhibitors to adapt to this new format, the Illinois State Fair has extended the deadline for entries to July 15, 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO